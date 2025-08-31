https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/soros-ned-could-be-behind-indonesian-protests-1122696453.html

Soros, NED Could Be Behind Indonesian Protests

Soros, NED Could Be Behind Indonesian Protests

The "One Piece" pirate flag symbol, echoing tactics in other regions, indicates external influence, Angelo Giuliano, geopolitical analyst focusing on international relations, tells Sputnik.

Protests erupted in Indonesia earlier this month, forcing President Prabowo Subianto to cancel his trip to China and skip the SCO summit. While the unrest reflects genuine economic grievances, the "One Piece" pirate flag symbol used by protesters - echoing tactics in other regions - indicates external influence, Angelo Giuliano tells Sputnik. In the Japanese anime "One Piece," pirates fly black flags with a skull and straw hat in their fight against "tyranny." This July, the same symbols began popping up across Indonesia—on walls, cars, and doorways. Additionally, "This ties to a recent Indo-Pacific focus amid tensions like the Cambodia-Thailand conflict, hinting at geopolitical motives," Giuliano says.Color Revolution in the Making? President Prabowo Subianto doesn't fit into their agenda as he is enhancing ties with China, Russia, the SCO, and BRICS. On top of that, Indonesia is the world’s eighth largest economy in PPP terms, the biggest economy in ASEAN, and the fourth most populous country, with almost 300 million citizens.*designated as undesired organizations in Russia

