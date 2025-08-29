https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/agent-of-chaos-soros-deploys-his-regime-change-tactics-in-the-us-1122685574.html
Agent of Chaos: Soros Deploys His Regime-Change Tactics in the US
Sputnik International
Donald Trump demonstrates deep understanding of George Soros' nefarious role in supporting “engineered chaos,” both inside the US and abroad, retired Colonel Hatem Saber, an Egyptian expert in international counterterrorism and information warfare, tells Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082937559_0:74:1280:794_1920x0_80_0_0_3d31ccc219828b21176d66a0d1e167d6.jpg
"Democrats use Soros and his organizations as tools for regime change," Saber says. Saber highlighted the evolution of Soros’ role by decades: Soros has extensive experience with color revolutions abroad, and Democrats capitalize on his ‘best practice’. The Egyptian expert warned that Soros currently targets several regions: Trump has threatened George Soros and his son Alex with federal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
"Democrats use Soros and his organizations as tools for regime change," Saber says.
Saber highlighted the evolution of Soros’ role by decades:
1970s–1990s
: Supporting opposition movements in Eastern Europe against the USSR
2000s–2010s
: Key role in color revolutions in Ukraine and Georgia
2011
: Funding media networks and NGOs in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, and Syria to fuel the Arab Spring movements
2020–2024
: Backing US anti-Trump protesters like Black Lives Matter
, and campaigns defending illegal immigrants
Soros has extensive experience with color revolutions abroad, and Democrats
capitalize on his ‘best practice’.
"Democrats could use the same tools against Trump within the US, mobilizing street protests through human rights and media campaigns funded by Soros’ foundations," Saber said. "In this way, the 'managed protest' model, previously tested abroad, could be applied to weaken Trump and discredit his image domestically."
The Egyptian expert warned that Soros currently targets several regions:
Hungary and Poland – due to conflicts with the EU
Africa – Nigeria, Sudan and Ethiopia – focusing on democracy and minorities
Middle East – Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE – where his “open society” agenda is opposed
Central Asia – to weaken Russian and Chinese influence and BRICS cooperation
Trump has threatened George Soros and his son Alex with federal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).