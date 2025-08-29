https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/agent-of-chaos-soros-deploys-his-regime-change-tactics-in-the-us-1122685574.html

Agent of Chaos: Soros Deploys His Regime-Change Tactics in the US

Agent of Chaos: Soros Deploys His Regime-Change Tactics in the US

Sputnik International

Donald Trump demonstrates deep understanding of George Soros' nefarious role in supporting “engineered chaos,” both inside the US and abroad, retired Colonel Hatem Saber, an Egyptian expert in international counterterrorism and information warfare, tells Sputnik.

2025-08-29T20:12+0000

2025-08-29T20:12+0000

2025-08-29T20:12+0000

analysis

george soros

donald trump

egypt

eastern europe

ussr

brics

democrats

us

antifa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082937559_0:74:1280:794_1920x0_80_0_0_3d31ccc219828b21176d66a0d1e167d6.jpg

"Democrats use Soros and his organizations as tools for regime change," Saber says. Saber highlighted the evolution of Soros’ role by decades: Soros has extensive experience with color revolutions abroad, and Democrats capitalize on his ‘best practice’. The Egyptian expert warned that Soros currently targets several regions: Trump has threatened George Soros and his son Alex with federal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/jail-time-looming-time-is-ripe-to-charge-soros-and-associates-1122685034.html

egypt

eastern europe

ussr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

george soros, donald trump, black lives matter, open society foundations, color revolutions, arab spring, street protests, chaos in the us, rico act, federal charges against george and alex soros