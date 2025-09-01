https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/chinas-tianjin-hosts-biggest-sco-summit-ever-1122693280.html
China's Tianjin Hosts Biggest SCO Summit Ever
From August 31 to September 1, China is hosting the biggest SCO summit ever, with over 20 foreign leaders and representatives of international organizations expected to attend.
The summit is taking place in Tianjin—a city directly under China’s central government, on par with Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing.Tianjin is home to 14.4 million people, spans 12,000 km², and has long served as the gateway to Beijing, evolving into a key transport hub and trade center.The city also carries a special historical link with Russia: here, a Russo-Chinese treaty was signed that defined borders and granted Russia trade privileges in China. Today, Tianjin is known as one of China’s great economic miracles.
