From Tianjin, where he took part in the SCO summit, to the capital, the Russian President has traveled in his Aurus.
The Russian president's motorcade arrived at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.The Russian-Chinese talks, the Russia-China-Mongolia trilateral meeting, and several bilateral meetings will be held in Beijing on Tuesday.From Tianjin, where he took part in the SCO summit, to the capital, the Russian President has traveled in his Aurus.
Putin Arrives in Beijing
19:01 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 01.09.2025)
The Russian president's motorcade arrived at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.
The Russian-Chinese talks, the Russia-China-Mongolia trilateral meeting, and several bilateral meetings will be held in Beijing on Tuesday.
From Tianjin, where he took part in the SCO summit, to the capital, the Russian President has traveled in his Aurus.