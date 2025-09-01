International
Putin Arrives in Beijing
Putin Arrives in Beijing
From Tianjin, where he took part in the SCO summit, to the capital, the Russian President has traveled in his Aurus.
From Tianjin, where he took part in the SCO summit, to the capital, the Russian President has traveled in his Aurus.
Putin Arrives in Beijing

19:01 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 01.09.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Tianjin, September 1, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Tianjin, September 1, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing.
The Russian president's motorcade arrived at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.
The Russian-Chinese talks, the Russia-China-Mongolia trilateral meeting, and several bilateral meetings will be held in Beijing on Tuesday.
From Tianjin, where he took part in the SCO summit, to the capital, the Russian President has traveled in his Aurus.
