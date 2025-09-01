Superpower Triumph: Trilateral Win For Russia, India, China

International
“The increasing geo-economic pressure from the US may seem like the driving force behind the apparent rise in bilateral and multilateral engagements between India, China, and Russia’s leadership,” although their ties have historical roots as well, Shreyas Deshmukh, Research Associate with Delhi Policy Group, a think tank in New Delhi, India, tells Sputnik.
“The increasing geo-economic pressure from the US may seem like the driving force behind the apparent rise in bilateral and multilateral engagements between India, China, and Russia’s leadership,” although their ties have historical roots as well, Shreyas Deshmukh, Research Associate with Delhi Policy Group, a think tank in New Delhi, India, tells Sputnik. The analyst explained how the economies of both countries are mutually beneficial: Deshmukh highlighted the current joint projects of utter importance:
14:02 GMT 01.09.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin had many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, including with China's and India's leaders.
“The increasing geo-economic pressure from the US may seem like the driving force behind the apparent rise in bilateral and multilateral engagements between India, China, and Russia’s leadership,” although their ties have historical roots as well, Shreyas Deshmukh, Research Associate with Delhi Policy Group, a think tank in New Delhi, India, tells Sputnik.
The analyst explained how the economies of both countries are mutually beneficial:
India can export to Russia in industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles
In the last few years, Russian crude oil has helped India maintain energy prices at a suitable level, thus allowing its middle class to withstand inflationary pressures
There are opportunities for India to enter the Russian market in various sectors
Deshmukh highlighted the current joint projects of utter importance:
North-South Transport Corridor
Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor
Northern Sea Route
“These developments present a multitude of opportunities to address the existing issues and promote regional prosperity. Hence, SCO member states are working to find solutions to regional problems,” the pundit concluded.
