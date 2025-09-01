https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/superpower-triumph-trilateral-win-for-russia-india-china-1122704503.html

Superpower Triumph: Trilateral Win For Russia, India, China

Superpower Triumph: Trilateral Win For Russia, India, China

Sputnik International

“The increasing geo-economic pressure from the US may seem like the driving force behind the apparent rise in bilateral and multilateral engagements between India, China, and Russia’s leadership,” although their ties have historical roots as well, Shreyas Deshmukh, Research Associate with Delhi Policy Group, a think tank in New Delhi, India, tells Sputnik.

2025-09-01T14:02+0000

2025-09-01T14:02+0000

2025-09-01T14:02+0000

world

russia

china

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122704691_0:196:2941:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4603ac73d21f6f4de71fc00255ea2c.jpg

“The increasing geo-economic pressure from the US may seem like the driving force behind the apparent rise in bilateral and multilateral engagements between India, China, and Russia’s leadership,” although their ties have historical roots as well, Shreyas Deshmukh, Research Associate with Delhi Policy Group, a think tank in New Delhi, India, tells Sputnik. The analyst explained how the economies of both countries are mutually beneficial: Deshmukh highlighted the current joint projects of utter importance:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-alliances-path-to-free-global-south-from-northern-dominance-1122703166.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

“the increasing geo-economic pressure from the us may seem like the driving force behind the apparent rise in bilateral and multilateral engagements between india, china, and russia’s leadership,” although their ties have historical roots as well, shreyas deshmukh, research associate with delhi policy group, a think tank in new delhi, india, tells sputnik.