REC Reveals Breakthrough Regarding India’s Largest Importers

On September 1, a delegation of India’s largest importers of fat-and-oil products visited the office of the Russian Export Center Group (VEB Group), the center reported.
14:24 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 01.09.2025)
On September 1, a delegation of India’s largest importers of fat-and-oil products visited the office of the Russian Export Center Group (VEB Group), the center reported.
The delegation included representatives of 14 leading industry companies, as well as the leadership of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA). The meeting was attended by Ilya Ilyushin, head of Agroexport, and Mikhail Maltsev, president of the Russian Fat-and-Oil Union.
During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Russia and India in the agro-industrial sector, including specific demands of the Indian market and opportunities for Russian exports. Indian partners expressed particular interest in expanding supplies of edible oils, legumes, and specialty fats for the food industry. According to REC estimates
, the potential supply volume resulting from this reverse business mission could reach $100 million.
Today, India is one of the world’s largest food importers and a strategic market for Russian companies. India’s largest import volumes are in vegetable oil. In 2024 alone, Russia exported more than 3.4 million tons of agro-industrial products to India — 2.7 times more than the previous year. Exports of sunflower oil, in particular, grew 2.4 times.
“India is among the top three of Russia’s largest foreign trade partners, and over the past five years, our trade turnover has increased sevenfold. We see enormous potential for further growth specifically in the agricultural sector, especially in the fat-and-oil segment. Russian companies clearly hold competitive advantages here — high product quality and reliable supplies. Therefore, India’s interest in long-term cooperation with Russia is natural and will only continue to grow,” emphasized REC Vice President Tatyana An.
Over the course of the week, the Indian delegation, together with REC representatives in India, will visit offices and production sites of Russian companies — including bulk terminals — in Moscow, Voronezh, St. Petersburg, and Kaliningrad. This program will allow Indian importers to see operations “on the ground” and serve as an additional incentive to expand Russian-Indian trade and economic cooperation.
The Russian Export Center is a state institution supporting non-commodity, non-energy exports. It provides companies from various industries with both financial and non-financial assistance at all stages of entering international markets, including within the framework of the national project International Cooperation and Export. Most of the services offered by the REC Group are available online through the state digital platform My Export. The REC also holds primary responsibility for implementing the program to promote Russian companies under the national brand Made in Russia.