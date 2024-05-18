https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/rec-promotes-exporters-at-the-russian-chinese-expo-1118511860.html
REC Promotes Exporters at the Russian-Chinese EXPO
REC Promotes Exporters at the Russian-Chinese EXPO
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his trip to China, where he met with China's leader Xi Jinping and discussed mutual economic relations and investment cooperation. As the Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin has been praised by Xi as a platform for cooperation, the “Made in Russia” fair is held on its sidelines.
2024-05-18T08:25+0000
2024-05-18T08:25+0000
2024-05-18T08:25+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russian export center jsc (rec)
harbin
russia
china
tretyakov gallery
veronika nikishina
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118512137_0:171:3034:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5124092fb8603cb933e4619ff4b105.jpg
On May 17, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) launched the second "Made in Russia" fair and a multi-industry business mission of Russian manufacturers, where visitors to the Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin will have a chance to discover a palette of Russian tastes and get to know the country better, the REC reports.“With the REC's support, more than 90 companies from 37 Russian regions promote their products at the EXPO, presenting them on the fair’s shelves and discussing opportunities for cooperation with potential partners on a business mission,” the statement says.The "Made in Russia" fair, decorated in traditional Russian style, presents a rich palette of Russian tastes. Numerous Russian producers present their selected organic food products of high quality on the shelves.More than 70 Russian companies plan to cooperate with Chinese importers, distributors and representatives of retail chains.The wide range of products at the exhibition includes gourmet confectionery and soft drinks, seafood, dairy products, healthy sweets and much more.Russia will also present a wide range of goods from handmade toys, carved bone jewelry and cosmetics to construction materials, as well as business solutions in the field of IT and urban improvement.The joint stand of REC and logistics company Fesco, located in the main pavilion of the exhibition, is of great interest to visitors. Visitors will be able to see inside a refrigerated cargo container and walk through an ice alley with masterpieces from the Tretyakov Gallery interpreted by a neural network on the walls. The installation is part of "The Art of Export Logistics", a joint project between Fesco, the Tretyakov Gallery and the REC.Each element of the stand reflects the sustainability, quality and advanced technologies that ensure the successful delivery and sale of goods in China.The gala concert of the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra will be held at the Harbin Philharmonic Hall on May 18. Famous Chinese pianist Liu Shikun will join the orchestra as a soloist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putin-90-of-payments-between-russia-and-china-made-in-rubles-and-yuan-as-trade-grows-1118474125.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/expo-in-harbin-important-platform-for-promoting-cooperation-between-russia-china---xi-1118493094.html
harbin
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118512137_152:0:2883:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be6fa8bf35bcae393bf66cab25e4cb84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, rec, made in russia, russian exports, russian goods
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, rec, made in russia, russian exports, russian goods
REC Promotes Exporters at the Russian-Chinese EXPO
Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his trip to China, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and discussed mutual economic relations and investment cooperation. As the Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin was praised by Xi as a platform for cooperation, the "Made in Russia" exhibition is being held on its sidelines.
On May 17, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) launched the second "Made in Russia" fair and a multi-industry business mission of Russian manufacturers, where visitors to the Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin
will have a chance to discover a palette of Russian tastes and get to know the country better, the REC reports.
“With the REC's support, more than 90 companies from 37 Russian regions promote their products at the EXPO, presenting them on the fair’s shelves and discussing opportunities for cooperation with potential partners on a business mission,” the statement says.
"It is difficult for Russian companies, especially small ones, to gain a worthy place in the Chinese market on their own; the competition here is very high. That is why the REC is helping to promote domestic exports to China by promoting a new format of festivals and exhibitions under the 'Made in Russia' brand. Our goal is to increase the volume of supplies and introduce Russian companies to the Chinese market," said Veronika Nikishina, General Director of the REC.
The "Made in Russia" fair
, decorated in traditional Russian style, presents a rich palette of Russian tastes. Numerous Russian producers present their selected organic food products of high quality on the shelves.
More than 70 Russian companies plan to cooperate with Chinese importers, distributors and representatives of retail chains.
The wide range of products at the exhibition includes gourmet confectionery and soft drinks, seafood, dairy products, healthy sweets and much more.
Russia will also present a wide range of goods from handmade toys, carved bone jewelry and cosmetics to construction materials, as well as business solutions in the field of IT and urban improvement.
The joint stand of REC and logistics company Fesco, located in the main pavilion of the exhibition, is of great interest to visitors. Visitors will be able to see inside a refrigerated cargo container and walk through an ice alley with masterpieces from the Tretyakov Gallery interpreted by a neural network on the walls. The installation is part of "The Art of Export Logistics", a joint project between Fesco, the Tretyakov Gallery and the REC.
Each element of the stand reflects the sustainability, quality and advanced technologies that ensure the successful delivery and sale of goods in China.
The gala concert of the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra will be held at the Harbin Philharmonic Hall on May 18. Famous Chinese pianist Liu Shikun will join the orchestra as a soloist.
The "Made in Russia" fair is held on the central street of Harbin, China - Zhong Yang Da Jie, where local residents can buy products of Russian companies.