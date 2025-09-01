https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/russia-china-to-expand-nuclear-energy-cooperation-in-near-future---russias-rosatom-ceo-1122702258.html
Russia, China to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation in Near Future - Russia's Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
In the near future, Russia and China will expand bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as non-energy applications of peaceful nuclear technologies, including quantum ones, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"The pace of development of nuclear technologies implies, of course, great international cooperation. And I think what awaits us in the near future... the development of bilateral cooperation between Russia and China specifically in the field of nuclear technology," Likhachev told reporters. First of all, Moscow and Beijing are interested in strengthening the construction of Russian-made water-powered reactors in demand in China, the official added. Secondly, Likhachev added, these are the so-called innovative nuclear technologies. Both countries will cooperate on new fourth generation nuclear power technologies with fast neutron reactors, Likhachev added.
Russia, China to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation in Near Future - Russia's Rosatom CEO
TIANJIN, China, (Sputnik) - In the near future, Russia and China will expand bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as non-energy applications of peaceful nuclear technologies, including quantum ones, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"The pace of development of nuclear technologies implies, of course, great international cooperation. And I think what awaits us in the near future... the development of bilateral cooperation between Russia and China specifically in the field of nuclear technology," Likhachev told reporters.
First of all, Moscow and Beijing are interested in strengthening the construction of Russian-made water-powered reactors
in demand in China, the official added.
"This has been documented, among other things," Likhachev said.
Secondly, Likhachev added, these are the so-called innovative nuclear technologies.
"Of course, the technologies that give rise to atomic knowledge - I mean digital technologies, quantum and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies, all of this is also in the package of our cooperation today, and we are discussing further development paths," Likhachev said.
Both countries will cooperate on new fourth generation nuclear power technologies with fast neutron reactors, Likhachev added.