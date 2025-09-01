https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/russia-china-to-expand-nuclear-energy-cooperation-in-near-future---russias-rosatom-ceo-1122702258.html

Russia, China to Expand Nuclear Energy Cooperation in Near Future - Russia's Rosatom CEO

In the near future, Russia and China will expand bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as non-energy applications of peaceful nuclear technologies, including quantum ones, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"The pace of development of nuclear technologies implies, of course, great international cooperation. And I think what awaits us in the near future... the development of bilateral cooperation between Russia and China specifically in the field of nuclear technology," Likhachev told reporters. First of all, Moscow and Beijing are interested in strengthening the construction of Russian-made water-powered reactors in demand in China, the official added. Secondly, Likhachev added, these are the so-called innovative nuclear technologies. Both countries will cooperate on new fourth generation nuclear power technologies with fast neutron reactors, Likhachev added.

