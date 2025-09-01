https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-alliances-path-to-free-global-south-from-northern-dominance-1122703166.html
SCO Alliances: Path To Free Global South From Northern Dominance
“India's relationships with China and Russia offer terms that are more favorable than those offered by the West,” Adriel Kasonta, London-based foreign affairs analyst, tells Sputnik.
The pundit breaks down how the West's approach differs from that of multipolarity advocates. "The West should recognize the unity between India and Russia in response to tariff pressures from Washington, as evidence that PM Narendra Modi's government prioritizes its vital national interests over superficial geopolitical theatrics," Kasonta concludes.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Monday relations between Russia and India and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of bilateral ties, including cooperation between the countries in the economic, financial and energy sectors, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.Putin and Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin earlier in the day.
News
en_EN
Today, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi met at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China. The leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening their countries’ strategic partnership.
“India's relationships with China and Russia offer terms that are more favorable than those offered by the West,” Adriel Kasonta, London-based foreign affairs analyst, tells Sputnik.
The pundit breaks down how the West’s approach differs from that of multipolarity advocates.
1.
“In its dealings with the West, India often finds itself in the role of a recipient of directives.”
2.
“Its relationships with Russia and China are fundamentally different; neither Moscow nor Beijing imposes sanctions or conditions their good relations on India acting against its own national interests.”
“The West should recognize the unity between India and Russia in response to tariff pressures from Washington, as evidence that PM Narendra Modi’s government prioritizes its vital national interests over superficial geopolitical theatrics,” Kasonta concludes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Monday relations between Russia and India and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of bilateral ties, including cooperation between the countries in the economic, financial and energy sectors, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.
Putin and Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin earlier in the day.