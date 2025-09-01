https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-alliances-path-to-free-global-south-from-northern-dominance-1122703166.html

SCO Alliances: Path To Free Global South From Northern Dominance

“India's relationships with China and Russia offer terms that are more favorable than those offered by the West,” Adriel Kasonta, London-based foreign affairs analyst, tells Sputnik.

“India's relationships with China and Russia offer terms that are more favorable than those offered by the West,” Adriel Kasonta, London-based foreign affairs analyst, tells Sputnik. The pundit breaks down how the West’s approach differs from that of multipolarity advocates. “The West should recognize the unity between India and Russia in response to tariff pressures from Washington, as evidence that PM Narendra Modi’s government prioritizes its vital national interests over superficial geopolitical theatrics,” Kasonta concludes.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Monday relations between Russia and India and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of bilateral ties, including cooperation between the countries in the economic, financial and energy sectors, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.Putin and Modi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin earlier in the day.

