Trade Between Russia, SCO Countries Growing - Putin's Envoy
Trade and investment and economic cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will grow, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.
Trade and investment and economic cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will grow, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.According to Dmitriev, economic and investment cooperation "will sharply increase, including after the meetings today and tomorrow." The envoy noted that productive discussions had taken place on Sunday and would continue on Monday.
04:56 GMT 01.09.2025 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 01.09.2025)
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024.
Trade and investment and economic cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will grow, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.
"Yes, of course," Dmitriev told journalists when asked whether they should expect an increase in trade between Russia and China.
According to Dmitriev, economic and investment cooperation "will sharply increase, including after the meetings today and tomorrow."
"Of course, not only China, but also many other partners, India and many other partners of Russia will increase economic cooperation," he emphasized.
The envoy noted that productive discussions had taken place on Sunday and would continue on Monday.