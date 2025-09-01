https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/trade-between-russia-sco-countries-growing---putins-envoy-1122699566.html

Trade Between Russia, SCO Countries Growing - Putin's Envoy

Trade Between Russia, SCO Countries Growing - Putin's Envoy

Sputnik International

Trade and investment and economic cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will grow, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.

2025-09-01T04:56+0000

2025-09-01T04:56+0000

2025-09-01T04:57+0000

world

kirill dmitriev

russia

china

shanghai

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_0:0:3319:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_7a4d84397a9595f97dd5569e0861ef55.jpg

Trade and investment and economic cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will grow, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.According to Dmitriev, economic and investment cooperation "will sharply increase, including after the meetings today and tomorrow." The envoy noted that productive discussions had taken place on Sunday and would continue on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/sco-countries-must-resist-bloc-confrontation---xi-jinping-1122699116.html

russia

china

shanghai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trade and investment and economic cooperation between russia and the countries of the shanghai cooperation organization (sco) will grow, russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, believes.