SCO Countries Must Resist Bloc Confrontation - Xi Jinping
The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must resist bloc confrontation and bullying, and defend the world order with the central role of the UN, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the 25th meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of State.
"We must uphold justice and impartiality, promote the correct view of the history of World War II, resist the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and bullying, and defend the system of international relations with the central role of the United Nations," Xi Jinping said. The largest SCO summit in the history of the association is being held in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, with more than 20 foreign leaders and representatives of international organizations taking part. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, dialogue partner states are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Sri Lanka.
04:49 GMT 01.09.2025
TIANJIN, China (Sputnik) - The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must resist bloc confrontation and bullying, and defend the world order with the central role of the UN, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the 25th meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of State.
"We must uphold justice and impartiality, promote the correct view of the history of World War II, resist the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and bullying, and defend the system of international relations with the central role of the United Nations," Xi Jinping said.
The largest SCO summit in the history of the association is being held in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, with more than 20 foreign leaders and representatives of international organizations taking part.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization founded in 2001. It includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, dialogue partner states are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Sri Lanka.
World
