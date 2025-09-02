https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/more-than-660000-children-in-gaza-deprived-of-schooling---unrwa-1122707495.html
More Than 660,000 Children in Gaza Deprived of Schooling - UNRWA

More than 660,000 children in the Gaza Strip are deprived of the schooling because almost all the infrastructure has been destroyed by Israeli strikes, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said on Monday.
"Gaza is in ruins. So is its education system. The Israeli Forces have destroyed or damaged most schools & education facilities in Gaza. Today, instead of going back to school, like most children around the world, around 660,000 girls and boys in Gaza will be sifting through the rubble, desperate, hungry, traumatized and mostly bereaved," Lazzarini said on Х.

Lazzarini again called for a ceasefire in the region, saying it is the only way "to reverse the famine and the 'Scholasticid' hitting the children of Gaza." UNRWA said in August, citing the UN Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT), that 97% of Gaza's school buildings were damaged. Almost 92% of the buildings (518 out of 564) will need either total reconstruction or major repairs to resume functioning. Since October 7, 2023, a total of 432 school buildings were directly hit by bombs, the report added. The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip worsened after Israel refused to work with UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, which had been for decades responsible for supplying aid to the Palestinians. Several hundred UNRWA aid distribution centers were closed and replaced by four centers run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund. Israeli troops routinely open fire at Palestinians queuing for aid.
"Gaza is in ruins. So is its education system. The Israeli Forces have destroyed or damaged most schools & education facilities in Gaza. Today, instead of going back to school, like most children around the world, around 660,000 girls and boys in Gaza will be sifting through the rubble, desperate, hungry, traumatized and mostly bereaved," Lazzarini said on Х.
Lazzarini again called for a ceasefire in the region, saying it is the only way "to reverse the famine and the ‘Scholasticid’ hitting the children of Gaza."
UNRWA said in August, citing the UN Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT), that 97% of Gaza's school buildings were damaged. Almost 92% of the buildings (518 out of 564) will need either total reconstruction or major repairs to resume functioning. Since October 7, 2023, a total of 432 school buildings were directly hit by bombs, the report added.
The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip worsened after Israel refused to work with UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, which had been for decades responsible for supplying aid to the Palestinians. Several hundred UNRWA aid distribution centers were closed and replaced by four centers run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund. Israeli troops routinely open fire at Palestinians queuing for aid.