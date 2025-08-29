https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/idf-declares-gaza-city-dangerous-combat-zone-lifts-tactical-ceasefire-1122683401.html
IDF Declares Gaza City 'Dangerous Combat Zone,' Lifts Tactical Ceasefire
The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday they are lifting tactical ceasefire in the area of the Gaza City, calling it "a dangerous combat zone."
"In accordance with the situational assessment and the directives from the political echelon, starting today (Friday), at 10:00 [07:00 GMT], the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the IDF said in a statement. The IDF will further support humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip and continue to protect Israel from "terrorist organizations," the statement added.
