https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/power-of-siberia-2-warning-to-west-beacon-for-global-south-1122711580.html
Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South
Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South
Sputnik International
Russia, China, and Mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Here's why this is a major blow for Europe.
2025-09-02T13:13+0000
2025-09-02T13:13+0000
2025-09-02T13:31+0000
analysis
russia
china
west
liquefied natural gas (lng)
power of siberia
power of siberia-2
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122707776_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_a1b21cb2ce807c586abece3bb89df105.jpg
The new pipeline will connect Western Siberia’s gas fields to China via Mongolia, tapping fields once supplying Europe. Supported by the Soyuz Vostok transit line, it will have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year. With US-China tensions and Western control over chokepoints for supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, it makes sense for China to strike a deal with Russia to secure more pipeline gas. This cooperation sends a signal to the Global South that major countries, such as India, China and Russia, can reach agreements without regard for the West — even under Western pressure. Symbolically, this shows the Global South’s sovereignty and strength.New Center Of GravityThis project could become a hub for Western-independent infrastructure for Global South countries, fostering multilateral ties with minimal external interference. The Global South prioritizes its own interests over the West’s Ukraine aid agenda.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-seals-deal-on-power-of-siberia-2-and-soyuz-vostok-pipelines-1122707936.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/power-of-siberia-sino-russian-natural-gas-deal-of-the-century-1113611023.html
russia
china
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122707776_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6e04ed2e463c5bca03528babdc491a15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, and mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the power of siberia 2 gas pipeline. here's why this is a major blow for europe.
russia, china, and mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the power of siberia 2 gas pipeline. here's why this is a major blow for europe.
Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South
13:13 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 02.09.2025)
Russia, China, and Mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Here's why this is a major blow for Europe.
The new pipeline will connect Western Siberia’s gas fields to China via Mongolia, tapping fields once supplying Europe. Supported by the Soyuz Vostok transit line, it will have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year.
For Russia, "it is important to increase its exports of gas and to compensate for the loss of the European market," international affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow tells Sputnik.
With US-China tensions and Western control over chokepoints for supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, it makes sense for China to strike a deal with Russia to secure more pipeline gas.
"This project sends a signal to the West that China is not abandoning energy cooperation with Russia, especially at a time when the US is urging punishment of Russia’s trading partners," Russia’s National Energy Security Fund expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich says.
This cooperation sends a signal to the Global South that major countries, such as India, China and Russia, can reach agreements without regard for the West — even under Western pressure. Symbolically, this shows the Global South’s sovereignty and strength.
This project could become a hub for Western-independent infrastructure for Global South countries, fostering multilateral ties with minimal external interference. The Global South prioritizes its own interests over the West’s Ukraine aid agenda.