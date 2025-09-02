International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/power-of-siberia-2-warning-to-west-beacon-for-global-south-1122711580.html
Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South
Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South
Sputnik International
Russia, China, and Mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Here's why this is a major blow for Europe.
2025-09-02T13:13+0000
2025-09-02T13:31+0000
analysis
russia
china
west
liquefied natural gas (lng)
power of siberia
power of siberia-2
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122707776_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_a1b21cb2ce807c586abece3bb89df105.jpg
The new pipeline will connect Western Siberia’s gas fields to China via Mongolia, tapping fields once supplying Europe. Supported by the Soyuz Vostok transit line, it will have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year. With US-China tensions and Western control over chokepoints for supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, it makes sense for China to strike a deal with Russia to secure more pipeline gas. This cooperation sends a signal to the Global South that major countries, such as India, China and Russia, can reach agreements without regard for the West — even under Western pressure. Symbolically, this shows the Global South’s sovereignty and strength.New Center Of GravityThis project could become a hub for Western-independent infrastructure for Global South countries, fostering multilateral ties with minimal external interference. The Global South prioritizes its own interests over the West’s Ukraine aid agenda.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-seals-deal-on-power-of-siberia-2-and-soyuz-vostok-pipelines-1122707936.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/power-of-siberia-sino-russian-natural-gas-deal-of-the-century-1113611023.html
russia
china
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122707776_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6e04ed2e463c5bca03528babdc491a15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, and mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the power of siberia 2 gas pipeline. here's why this is a major blow for europe.
russia, china, and mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the power of siberia 2 gas pipeline. here's why this is a major blow for europe.

Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South

13:13 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 02.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankSeptember 2, 2025 — Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh (left to right) during a joint photo session in Beijing.
September 2, 2025 — Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh (left to right) during a joint photo session in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia, China, and Mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Here's why this is a major blow for Europe.
The new pipeline will connect Western Siberia’s gas fields to China via Mongolia, tapping fields once supplying Europe. Supported by the Soyuz Vostok transit line, it will have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year.
For Russia, "it is important to increase its exports of gas and to compensate for the loss of the European market," international affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow tells Sputnik.
With US-China tensions and Western control over chokepoints for supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, it makes sense for China to strike a deal with Russia to secure more pipeline gas.
Welding at the connection ceremony of the first link of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on the Namsky tract near the village of Us Khatyn in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
World
Russia Seals Deal On Power Of Siberia 2 And Soyuz Vostok Pipelines
04:48 GMT
"This project sends a signal to the West that China is not abandoning energy cooperation with Russia, especially at a time when the US is urging punishment of Russia’s trading partners," Russia’s National Energy Security Fund expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich says.
This cooperation sends a signal to the Global South that major countries, such as India, China and Russia, can reach agreements without regard for the West — even under Western pressure. Symbolically, this shows the Global South’s sovereignty and strength.

New Center Of Gravity

This project could become a hub for Western-independent infrastructure for Global South countries, fostering multilateral ties with minimal external interference. The Global South prioritizes its own interests over the West’s Ukraine aid agenda.
Power of Siberia promo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
Multimedia
'Power of Siberia': Sino-Russian Natural Gas Deal of the Century
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала