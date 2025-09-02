https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/power-of-siberia-2-warning-to-west-beacon-for-global-south-1122711580.html

Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South

Power of Siberia 2: Warning to West, Beacon For Global South

Russia, China, and Mongolia have inked a legally binding memo to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Here's why this is a major blow for Europe.

The new pipeline will connect Western Siberia’s gas fields to China via Mongolia, tapping fields once supplying Europe. Supported by the Soyuz Vostok transit line, it will have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year. With US-China tensions and Western control over chokepoints for supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East, it makes sense for China to strike a deal with Russia to secure more pipeline gas. This cooperation sends a signal to the Global South that major countries, such as India, China and Russia, can reach agreements without regard for the West — even under Western pressure. Symbolically, this shows the Global South’s sovereignty and strength.New Center Of GravityThis project could become a hub for Western-independent infrastructure for Global South countries, fostering multilateral ties with minimal external interference. The Global South prioritizes its own interests over the West’s Ukraine aid agenda.

Ekaterina Blinova

