Putin to Attend China's Victory Day Parade

13:16 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 02.09.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Victory Day parade on Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.
The parade will last about 70 minutes and will include a march of 45 military formations, hundreds of units of equipment and an air show with more than 100 aircraft — from fighters and bombers to helicopters and transport planes.
For the first time, volunteer troops will also join the parade, while the Chinese armed forces will showcase their new military structure.
Alongside the traditional ground forces, navy, air force and missile troops, new branches like the space forces, cyber forces, information support and logistics troops will march in the parade.