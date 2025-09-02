https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-holds-meeting-with-serbian-president-vucic-in-china-1122710892.html

Russia Respects Serbia's Independent Political Course Under Vucic - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in China on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia brings positive results to both Russia and Serbia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia respects independent political course pursued by Serbia under leadership of Vucic, he stressed.High-level cooperation with Russia is important for Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic said for his part.Serbian leader expresses gratitude to Russia for its support for preserving Serbia's territorial integrity and friendly attitude towards Serbs.Putin is on a four-day working visit to China. Earlier in the day, trilateral talks between Russia, China and Mongolia were held in Beijing. Then, the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting.

