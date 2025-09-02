https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-possible-to-find-consensus-on-ensuring-ukraines-security-guarantees-1122709515.html

Putin: Possible To Find Consensus On Ensuring Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Russia’s only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests, President Vladimir Putin stated.

Ukrainian security cannot be ensured at the expense of Russia’s security, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia’s only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests, President Vladimir Putin stated.The conflict in Ukraine is tied to the West's role in facilitating a coup in Ukraine, not Russia's aggressive behavior, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.“I’ve said this many times before, and I just mentioned it at the SCO Summit: the conflict in Ukraine is not due to our aggressive behavior. It’s because the West helped facilitate a coup in Ukraine. By the way, despite the fact that the leaders of Poland, France, and Germany signed as guarantors of an agreement between the government and the opposition in Ukraine in 2014, just a few days later, a coup took place. And those who had guaranteed the agreement between the opposition and the president didn’t lift a finger to return the political process in Ukraine to constitutional norms; instead, they began supporting those who carried out the coup. That’s where the conflict began,” Putin explained.Russia considers Ukraine’s NATO membership unacceptable, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

