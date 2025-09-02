International
Putin: Possible To Find Consensus On Ensuring Ukraine's Security Guarantees
World
Putin: Possible To Find Consensus On Ensuring Ukraine's Security Guarantees
Putin: Possible To Find Consensus On Ensuring Ukraine's Security Guarantees
Russia’s only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests, President Vladimir Putin stated.
Ukrainian security cannot be ensured at the expense of Russia's security, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia's only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests, President Vladimir Putin stated.The conflict in Ukraine is tied to the West's role in facilitating a coup in Ukraine, not Russia's aggressive behavior, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia considers Ukraine's NATO membership unacceptable, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin: Possible To Find Consensus On Ensuring Ukraine's Security Guarantees

09:46 GMT 02.09.2025 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 02.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin is speaking at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin.
The Russian leader is working in China from August 31 to September 3. The head of state participated in the SCO summit and held a series of bilateral meetings during the event.
Ukrainian security cannot be ensured at the expense of Russia’s security, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Naturally, it is Ukraine's decision how to ensure its own security. But, as stated in fundamental documents, including those concerning security on the European continent, this security cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of other countries, particularly at the expense of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Russia’s only goal in Ukraine is to protect its own interests, President Vladimir Putin stated.

“As for Russia, it was forced to protect its interests and the people who have tied their lives and fate to the Russian Federation, to Russia, to our history and traditions. This is the essence of the conflict (in Ukraine), this is where it came from. And this is not our aggressive behavior, but aggressive behavior from the other side. We have no other goals than to protect our interests,” Putin said.

The conflict in Ukraine is tied to the West's role in facilitating a coup in Ukraine, not Russia's aggressive behavior, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I’ve said this many times before, and I just mentioned it at the SCO Summit: the conflict in Ukraine is not due to our aggressive behavior. It’s because the West helped facilitate a coup in Ukraine. By the way, despite the fact that the leaders of Poland, France, and Germany signed as guarantors of an agreement between the government and the opposition in Ukraine in 2014, just a few days later, a coup took place. And those who had guaranteed the agreement between the opposition and the president didn’t lift a finger to return the political process in Ukraine to constitutional norms; instead, they began supporting those who carried out the coup. That’s where the conflict began,” Putin explained.
Russia considers Ukraine’s NATO membership unacceptable, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As for NATO, that’s a different matter. This concerns the security of the Russian Federation, not just today, not in the medium term, but in the long term. Our position is clear; we consider this unacceptable for us,” Putin said.

