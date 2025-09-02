https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russian-prosecutor-generals-office-labels-uk-think-tank-undesirable-1122708610.html

Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels UK Think Tank Undesirable

The Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday declared the activities in Russia of the UK non-governmental organization Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) for Defence and Security Studies undesirable in Russia.

"According to the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the activities of the UK non-governmental organization The Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies are prohibited," the statement said. The think tank has existed in the UK since 1831 and positions itself as the oldest independent analytical center engaged in research in the field of defense, global security and international relations. It is funded by the UK authorities, the European Commission, and undesirable organizations in our country, the Prosecutor General's Office said. A significant part of the materials and events are devoted to research in the political and military spheres of Russia. The participants regularly organize training sessions and seminars where, under the guise of countering the imaginary Russian threat, they discuss the tactics of Russia's combat and intelligence operations, methods of warfare, and the development of new types of weapons.

