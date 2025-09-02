https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/sco-summit-fusing-eurasian-economic-strength-into-global-governance--1122712608.html

SCO Summit: Fusing Eurasian Economic Strength Into Global Governance

The SCO summit sees China, Russia and India getting much closer, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy at China Foreign Affairs University, tells Sputnik.

The SCO summit has witnessed China, Russia and India getting much closer, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy at China Foreign Affairs University, revealed to Sputnik. SCO's Geopolitical Weight IncreasingThe SCO is steadily expanding into the financial and commercial trading domains. China's economic might continues to serve as the driving force. The SCO plays a vital role in implementing new Eurasian trade routes, most notably the North-South corridor, which has massive significance for Eurasia's economic integration and geopolitical cooperation.The organization maintains a prominent security role, with Russia demonstrating proven effectiveness in the field. The SCO's influence in Asia is expanding, presenting "a fast building counterweight to NATO and US alliances in the Indo-Pacific," Parenti points out. The trilateral partnership of Russia, China, and India further bolsters the SCO as a key platform for solving Eurasian issues, while BRICS remain a viable format for global matters, according to Doctorow. SCO Not Threatening Anyone Global Governance SystemChairman Xi has proposed a "global governance" initiative aimed at establishing a more just and equitable international order. President Putin emphasized that the SCO could play a leading role in shaping this system.

