SCO Summit: Fusing Eurasian Economic Strength Into Global Governance

The SCO summit sees China, Russia and India getting much closer, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy at China Foreign Affairs University, tells Sputnik.
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member nations should uphold international justice and impartiality, while actively promoting a multipolar world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
The SCO summit has witnessed China, Russia and India getting much closer, Fabio Massimo Parenti, associate professor of international political economy at China Foreign Affairs University, revealed to Sputnik.
"The result of the SCO, as we saw at the very end in the trilateral handshaking of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi, is that India is likely to become another decision-maker and moving force in SCO," echoes Gilbert Doctorow, an international relations and Russian affairs analyst.
SCO's Geopolitical Weight Increasing
The SCO is steadily expanding into the financial and commercial trading domains. China's economic might continues to serve as the driving force. The SCO plays a vital role in implementing new Eurasian trade routes, most notably the North-South corridor, which has massive significance for Eurasia's economic integration and geopolitical cooperation.
The organization maintains a prominent security role, with Russia demonstrating proven effectiveness in the field. The SCO's influence in Asia is expanding, presenting "a fast building counterweight to NATO and US alliances in the Indo-Pacific," Parenti points out.
The trilateral partnership of Russia, China, and India further bolsters the SCO as a key platform for solving Eurasian issues, while BRICS remain a viable format for global matters, according to Doctorow.
SCO Not Threatening Anyone
"It is very important to stress that... this is the least of all a military bloc in formation," Doctorow stresses. "And that is a big message for the coming new world order."
Chairman Xi has proposed a "global governance" initiative aimed at establishing a more just and equitable international order. President Putin emphasized that the SCO could play a leading role in shaping this system.
"The West should interpret this convergence as strategic, not just [a] temporary convenience, as [the] SCO summit demonstrated with its own ten years plans. SCO, BRICS+, BRI are building a multipolar world, where the West must adapt and not counterattack," Parenti says.