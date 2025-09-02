International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/sco-tianjin-declaration-key-details-1122708788.html
SCO Tianjin Declaration: Key Details
SCO Tianjin Declaration: Key Details
Sputnik International
The interested member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, confirmed the importance of establishing the SCO Development Bank and decided to establish it, according to the Tianjin SCO Declaration.
2025-09-02T07:39+0000
2025-09-02T07:39+0000
world
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
tianjin
iran
shanghai
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122697944_0:302:3072:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_60b6dca0dcdb250c4c0e551a16945693.jpg
"The interested member states, confirming the importance of establishing the SCO Development Bank, decided to establish it and intensify consultations on a range of issues related to the functioning of this financial institution," the text read.The states emphasized the important role of the Interbank Association, the document read."They advocate speeding up the resolution of the issue of connecting the authorized bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the work of the IBO," the document read.SCO countries also oppose any unilateral coercive measures, including economic ones, the declaration read."A decision has been made by the interested parties to establish the SCO Development Bank. This is a very significant event in the history of the SCO, something that was a long time in the making. There were very lengthy negotiations, and now the member states have reached this decision – and we are very happy about it," SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said at a press conference following the summit.Other DetailsThe SCO summit, the largest in history, took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, took part in the summit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/superpower-triumph-trilateral-win-for-russia-india-china-1122704503.html
tianjin
iran
shanghai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122697944_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4412a0d6859c3d39f8924aaca8fd2057.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the interested member states of the shanghai cooperation organization, confirmed the importance of establishing the sco development bank and decided to establish it, according to the tianjin sco declaration.
the interested member states of the shanghai cooperation organization, confirmed the importance of establishing the sco development bank and decided to establish it, according to the tianjin sco declaration.

SCO Tianjin Declaration: Key Details

07:39 GMT 02.09.2025
© AP Photo / Sergei BobylevRussian President Vladimir Putin, center left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and his wife Peng Liyuan, center right, pose for a photo with other leaders during a ceremony to welcome heads of state at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and his wife Peng Liyuan, center right, pose for a photo with other leaders during a ceremony to welcome heads of state at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
© AP Photo / Sergei Bobylev
Subscribe
The interested member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, confirmed the importance of establishing the SCO Development Bank and decided to establish it, according to the Tianjin SCO Declaration.
"The interested member states, confirming the importance of establishing the SCO Development Bank, decided to establish it and intensify consultations on a range of issues related to the functioning of this financial institution," the text read.
The states emphasized the important role of the Interbank Association, the document read.
"They advocate speeding up the resolution of the issue of connecting the authorized bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the work of the IBO," the document read.
SCO countries also oppose any unilateral coercive measures, including economic ones, the declaration read.
"A decision has been made by the interested parties to establish the SCO Development Bank. This is a very significant event in the history of the SCO, something that was a long time in the making. There were very lengthy negotiations, and now the member states have reached this decision – and we are very happy about it," SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said at a press conference following the summit.
September 1, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (from left to right) at the ceremony of the official meeting between President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the heads of delegations participating in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2025
World
Superpower Triumph: Trilateral Win For Russia, India, China
Yesterday, 14:02 GMT

Other Details

SCO energy consortium is proposed to be established.
The organization's anti-drug center to be set.
SCO member states strongly condemn Israeli, US military strikes on Iran.
Just settlement of Palestinian issue is only way to ensure peace, stability in Middle East.
Member states strongly condemn actions that led to casualties, catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip.
The states strongly condemn attempts to rehabilitate ideas of Nazism, justify genocide on occasion of 80th anniversary of end of WWII.
SCO countries reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan's establishment as independent, neutral, peaceful state.
SCO countries oppose unilateral coercive measures, including economic ones.
The countries adhere to policy that excludes block, confrontational approaches to solving problems of international development and is based on principles of non–interference in internal affairs, non-use of force are basis for sustainable development of international relations.
The SCO summit, the largest in history, took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, took part in the summit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала