SCO Tianjin Declaration: Key Details

The interested member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, confirmed the importance of establishing the SCO Development Bank and decided to establish it, according to the Tianjin SCO Declaration.
"The interested member states, confirming the importance of establishing the SCO Development Bank, decided to establish it and intensify consultations on a range of issues related to the functioning of this financial institution," the text read.
The states emphasized the important role of the Interbank Association, the document read.
"They advocate speeding up the resolution of the issue of connecting the authorized bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the work of the IBO," the document read.
SCO countries also oppose any unilateral coercive measures, including economic ones, the declaration read.
"A decision has been made by the interested parties to establish the SCO Development Bank. This is a very significant event in the history of the SCO, something that was a long time in the making. There were very lengthy negotiations, and now the member states have reached this decision – and we are very happy about it," SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said at a press conference following the summit.
Other Details
SCO energy consortium is proposed to be established.
The organization's anti-drug center to be set.
SCO member states strongly condemn Israeli, US military strikes on Iran.
Just settlement of Palestinian issue is only way to ensure peace, stability in Middle East.
Member states strongly condemn actions that led to casualties, catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip.
The states strongly condemn attempts to rehabilitate ideas of Nazism, justify genocide on occasion of 80th anniversary of end of WWII.
SCO countries reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan's establishment as independent, neutral, peaceful state.
SCO countries oppose unilateral coercive measures, including economic ones.
The countries adhere to policy that excludes block, confrontational approaches to solving problems of international development and is based on principles of non–interference in internal affairs, non-use of force are basis for sustainable development of international relations.
The SCO summit, the largest in history, took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, took part in the summit.