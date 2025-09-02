https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/talks-between-putin-xi-continue-at-personal-residence-in-narrow-format-1122708302.html
Talks Between Putin, Xi Continue at Personal Residence in Narrow Format
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping continued talks in a narrow format over a cup of tea at the personal residence of the Chinese leader Zhongnanhai, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"The talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping continued at the personal residence of the head of the People's Republic of China, Zhongnanhai," the Kremlin said on Telegram, sharing a video of the leaders. On the Russian side, the event was attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.
