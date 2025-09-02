https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/talks-between-putin-xi-continue-at-personal-residence-in-narrow-format-1122708302.html

Talks Between Putin, Xi Continue at Personal Residence in Narrow Format

Talks Between Putin, Xi Continue at Personal Residence in Narrow Format

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping continued talks in a narrow format over a cup of tea at the personal residence of the Chinese leader Zhongnanhai, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2025-09-02T05:28+0000

2025-09-02T05:28+0000

2025-09-02T05:28+0000

world

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

maxim oreshkin

kremlin

people's republic of china

china

jinping

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122708142_0:189:2970:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_cb620534b53a2b0a80f329ebab9d2dc6.jpg

"The talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping continued at the personal residence of the head of the People's Republic of China, Zhongnanhai," the Kremlin said on Telegram, sharing a video of the leaders. On the Russian side, the event was attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/russia-seals-deal-on-power-of-siberia-2-and-soyuz-vostok-pipelines-1122707936.html

china

jinping

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin and chinese president xi jinping continued talks in a narrow format over a cup of tea at the personal residence of the chinese leader zhongnanhai, the kremlin said on tuesday.