https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/eastern-economic-forum-2025-kicks-off-in-vladivostok-day-1-1122715654.html
Eastern Economic Forum 2025 Kicks Off in Vladivostok: Day 1
Eastern Economic Forum 2025 Kicks Off in Vladivostok: Day 1
Sputnik International
The 10th anniversary of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2025) starts in Russky Island, Vladivostok, on September 3.
2025-09-03T06:26+0000
2025-09-03T06:26+0000
2025-09-03T06:26+0000
world
eef
russia
china
vladimir putin
eastern economic forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122715809_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_35b15e72a4e09748e5659f408a2d6792.jpg
The forum will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.The Ministry for the Development of the Far East expects this year's forum to see even more agreements signed than last year’s, where 313 contracts worth over 68 billion dollars were signed, including 27 contracts with foreign organizations.Day 1 HighlightsThe key event of the business program will be the plenary session.Plenary Session at the Eastern Economic ForumRussian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the forum's plenary session, joined by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Khurelsukh Oyun-Erdene, and Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China. The plenary session is scheduled for 3:00 am GMT on September 5.Business Program for the Russian PresidentPresident Putin’s business program at the EEF will take place from September 4-5. He is expected to visit the branch of the National Center “Russia,” where an interactive presentation on regional development results will be showcased. Following that, he will launch new enterprises and transportation infrastructure projects via video conference.Additionally, the president will hold a meeting focused on the development of the fuel and energy complex in the Far East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/putin-sends-greetings-to-participants-of-the-x-eastern-economic-forum-in-vladivostok-1122680447.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122715809_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_108f339380d0c334d6dd6b33078eb4f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the 10th anniversary of the eastern economic forum (eef 2025) starts in russky island, vladivostok, on september 3.
the 10th anniversary of the eastern economic forum (eef 2025) starts in russky island, vladivostok, on september 3.
Eastern Economic Forum 2025 Kicks Off in Vladivostok: Day 1
The 10th anniversary of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2025) starts in Russky Island, Vladivostok, on September 3.
The forum will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity."
Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.
The Ministry for the Development of the Far East expects this year's forum to see even more agreements signed than last year’s, where 313 contracts worth over 68 billion dollars were signed, including 27 contracts with foreign organizations.
An “Arab Village” display will highlight traditional Bedouin tents and Middle Eastern home decor.
The International Scientific-Practical Conference “Lessons of the Great Patriotic and World Wars: To the 80th Anniversary of the Great Victory” will cover diplomatic and political conflicts involving the USSR, the US, and Japan, and the collaboration between China and the USSR in the fight against fascism.
A Creative Industries Forum will continue discussions initiated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on developing Russia's creative industries strategy, as per President Vladimir Putin’s directive.
The key event of the business program will be the plenary session.
Plenary Session at the Eastern Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the forum's plenary session, joined by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Khurelsukh Oyun-Erdene, and Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China. The plenary session is scheduled for 3:00 am GMT on September 5.
Business Program for the Russian President
President Putin’s business program at the EEF will take place from September 4-5. He is expected to visit the branch of the National Center “Russia,” where an interactive presentation on regional development results will be showcased. Following that, he will launch new enterprises and transportation infrastructure projects via video conference.
Additionally, the president will hold a meeting focused on the development of the fuel and energy complex in the Far East.