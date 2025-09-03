https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/flying-kremlin-russias-presidential-aircraft-1122703866.html
Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft
Flying Kremlin: Russia's Presidential Aircraft
The Russian president travels on the IL-96-300PU, produced at the Voronezh Aircraft Plant (VASO). This isn’t just a plane — it’s a mobile state control center, equipped to manage the Armed Forces and ensure secure communications.
Nicknamed the "Air Residence", the interior includes a working office, conference and meeting rooms, guest salon, medical block, kitchen, mini-gym, and even a shower. The design is neoclassical, decorated with Karelian birch, tapestries, paintings, and gold inlays.For security, the IL-96-300PU is fitted with advanced radar, electronic warfare, optical control, air defense, and radar-jamming systems.
Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft
Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft
Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft
The Russian president travels on the IL-96-300PU, produced at the Voronezh Aircraft Plant (VASO). This isn’t just a plane — it’s a mobile state control center, equipped to manage the Armed Forces and ensure secure communications.
Nicknamed the “Air Residence”, the interior includes a working office, conference and meeting rooms, guest salon, medical block, kitchen, mini-gym, and even a shower. The design is neoclassical, decorated with Karelian birch, tapestries, paintings, and gold inlays.
For security, the IL-96-300PU is fitted with advanced radar, electronic warfare, optical control, air defense, and radar-jamming systems.