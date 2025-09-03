https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/flying-kremlin-russias-presidential-aircraft-1122703866.html

Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft

Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft

Sputnik International

The Russian president travels on the IL-96-300PU, produced at the Voronezh Aircraft Plant (VASO). This isn’t just a plane — it’s a mobile state control center, equipped to manage the Armed Forces and ensure secure communications.

2025-09-03T20:29+0000

2025-09-03T20:29+0000

2025-09-03T20:28+0000

multimedia

russia

kremlin

vladimir putin

il-96-300pu

air force one

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619438_0:0:3144:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_7315fa811ec55444257873326146a124.jpg

Nicknamed the “Air Residence”, the interior includes a working office, conference and meeting rooms, guest salon, medical block, kitchen, mini-gym, and even a shower. The design is neoclassical, decorated with Karelian birch, tapestries, paintings, and gold inlays.For security, the IL-96-300PU is fitted with advanced radar, electronic warfare, optical control, air defense, and radar-jamming systems.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft Sputnik International Flying Kremlin: Russia’s Presidential Aircraft 2025-09-03T20:29+0000 true PT1M17S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president travels, il-96-300pu, manage the armed forces and ensure secure communications