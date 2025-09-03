International
Prime Minister of Laos Arrives in Russia's Vladivostok to Participate in EEF
Prime Minister of Laos Arrives in Russia's Vladivostok to Participate in EEF
Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported. The forum will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.
The Prime Minister of Laos has arrived in Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.
The Prime Minister of Laos has arrived in Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.
10:10 GMT 03.09.2025
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3-6.
Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The forum will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.
Eastern Economic Forum 2025 Kicks Off in Vladivostok: Day 1
06:26 GMT
