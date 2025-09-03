https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-arrives-in-russias-vladivostok-1122722156.html
Putin Arrives in Russia's Vladivostok
Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF-2025.
The central event will be the plenary session of the forum on September 5. The prime minister of Laos, the prime minister of Mongolia and the deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will also take part in the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok, where the jubilee Eastern Economic Forum is taking place these days.
