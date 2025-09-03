https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-calls-results-of-his-visit-to-china-positive-1122720014.html

Putin Calls Results Of His Visit To China Positive

Putin Calls Results Of His Visit To China Positive

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference. During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and... 03.09.2025, Sputnik International

2025-09-03T13:39+0000

2025-09-03T13:39+0000

2025-09-03T13:48+0000

world

china

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122694267_0:140:3145:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_0b9aa93b4e8b0d1ba0f9a90363c03a83.jpg

The format of work in Сhina allows him to meet with foreign colleagues in an informal setting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference.Putin called the idea of ​​global governance timely, as Xi jinping's global governance initiative aimed to bring positive change between countries.Documents signed during visit to China aimed at future, the Russian President pointed out. Key Putin's Statements

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-ends-visit-to-china-with-press-conference-for-journalists-1122719864.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), vladimir putin