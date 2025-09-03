International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Ends Visit to China With Press Conference for Journalists
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-calls-results-of-his-visit-to-china-positive-1122720014.html
Putin Calls Results Of His Visit To China Positive
Putin Calls Results Of His Visit To China Positive
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference. During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and... 03.09.2025, Sputnik International
2025-09-03T13:39+0000
2025-09-03T13:48+0000
world
china
russia
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122694267_0:140:3145:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_0b9aa93b4e8b0d1ba0f9a90363c03a83.jpg
The format of work in Сhina allows him to meet with foreign colleagues in an informal setting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference.Putin called the idea of ​​global governance timely, as Xi jinping's global governance initiative aimed to bring positive change between countries.Documents signed during visit to China aimed at future, the Russian President pointed out. Key Putin's Statements
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-ends-visit-to-china-with-press-conference-for-journalists-1122719864.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122694267_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18684f8978ce5231d2b0b5803d047964.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), vladimir putin
china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), vladimir putin

Putin Calls Results Of His Visit To China Positive

13:39 GMT 03.09.2025 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 03.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference. During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and held a number of bilateral meetings in Beijing.
The format of work in Сhina allows him to meet with foreign colleagues in an informal setting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference.
Putin called the idea of ​​global governance timely, as Xi jinping's global governance initiative aimed to bring positive change between countries.
Documents signed during visit to China aimed at future, the Russian President pointed out.

Key Putin's Statements

While leading Eurozone economies are in recession, global economy is growing.
Global economy, especially in Asia-Pacific region is developing.
China remains driving force of global economy.
Energy needs in Asia Pacific countries growing, including in China.
Work on Power of Siberia 2 project has been going on for long time, negotiations have been going on for more than 1 year. Finally, Russian and Chinese sides found consensus on Power of Siberia 2. Agreements on the project being will be implemented on market principles.
President Vladimir Putin's official visit to China - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2025
World
Putin Ends Visit to China With Press Conference for Journalists
13:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала