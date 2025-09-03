Putin Calls Results Of His Visit To China Positive
13:39 GMT 03.09.2025 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 03.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference. During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and held a number of bilateral meetings in Beijing.
The format of work in Сhina allows him to meet with foreign colleagues in an informal setting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference.
Putin called the idea of global governance timely, as Xi jinping's global governance initiative aimed to bring positive change between countries.
Documents signed during visit to China aimed at future, the Russian President pointed out.
Key Putin's Statements
While leading Eurozone economies are in recession, global economy is growing.
Global economy, especially in Asia-Pacific region is developing.
China remains driving force of global economy.
Energy needs in Asia Pacific countries growing, including in China.
Work on Power of Siberia 2 project has been going on for long time, negotiations have been going on for more than 1 year. Finally, Russian and Chinese sides found consensus on Power of Siberia 2. Agreements on the project being will be implemented on market principles.