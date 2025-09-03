https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-ends-visit-to-china-with-press-conference-for-journalists-1122719864.html
Putin Ends Visit to China With Press Conference for Journalists
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference.During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and held a number of bilateral meetings in Beijing.The SCO summit, the largest in history, took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, took part in the meeting. During the summit, the leaders adopted the Tianjin Declaration.
On September 3, a grand parade took place in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. The ceremony was attended by the President of Russia and leaders from other countries. The Russian leader participated as the guest of honor.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference.
During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and held a number of bilateral meetings in Beijing.
The SCO summit, the largest in history, took place in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. More than 20 foreign leaders, as well as representatives of international organizations, took part in the meeting. During the summit, the leaders adopted the Tianjin Declaration.