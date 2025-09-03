https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-meets-with-congolese-president-denis-sassou-nguesso-in-beijing-1122717157.html
Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing
Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing
Sputnik International
The Republic of the Congo is a reliable partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2025-09-03T09:12+0000
2025-09-03T09:12+0000
2025-09-03T09:12+0000
world
vladimir putin
denis sassou nguesso
russia
beijing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122716996_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e9796a60b1ac7b926f51696366953e.jpg
"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa. Congo is our reliable, time-tested friend and partner," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his part, highlighted the excellent level of relations with Russia, emphasizing that they are developing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/no-to-neocolonialism-russia-africa-push-for-sovereign-cooperation-at-valdai-forum-1122504403.html
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122716996_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22b6e8ee3e66eaa77352ddb50ed9cb3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the republic of the congo is a reliable partner of russia, russian president vladimir putin said on wednesday.
the republic of the congo is a reliable partner of russia, russian president vladimir putin said on wednesday.
Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing
The Republic of the Congo is a reliable partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa. Congo is our reliable, time-tested friend and partner," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.
Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his part, highlighted the excellent level of relations with Russia, emphasizing that they are developing.
"I would like to note the excellent level of relations between our two countries. These relations are developing," he said at the beginning of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.