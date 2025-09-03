https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-meets-with-congolese-president-denis-sassou-nguesso-in-beijing-1122717157.html

Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing

The Republic of the Congo is a reliable partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa. Congo is our reliable, time-tested friend and partner," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his part, highlighted the excellent level of relations with Russia, emphasizing that they are developing.

