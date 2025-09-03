International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-meets-with-congolese-president-denis-sassou-nguesso-in-beijing-1122717157.html
Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing
Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing
Sputnik International
The Republic of the Congo is a reliable partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2025-09-03T09:12+0000
2025-09-03T09:12+0000
world
vladimir putin
denis sassou nguesso
russia
beijing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122716996_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e9796a60b1ac7b926f51696366953e.jpg
"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa. Congo is our reliable, time-tested friend and partner," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his part, highlighted the excellent level of relations with Russia, emphasizing that they are developing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/no-to-neocolonialism-russia-africa-push-for-sovereign-cooperation-at-valdai-forum-1122504403.html
russia
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122716996_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22b6e8ee3e66eaa77352ddb50ed9cb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the republic of the congo is a reliable partner of russia, russian president vladimir putin said on wednesday.
the republic of the congo is a reliable partner of russia, russian president vladimir putin said on wednesday.

Putin Meets With Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing

09:12 GMT 03.09.2025
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (left) during a meeting in the Kremlin before the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory. On May 9, Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso (left) during a meeting in the Kremlin before the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory. On May 9, Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2025
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Republic of the Congo is a reliable partner of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Working together with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy activities in Africa. Congo is our reliable, time-tested friend and partner," Putin said at a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.
Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his part, highlighted the excellent level of relations with Russia, emphasizing that they are developing.
"I would like to note the excellent level of relations between our two countries. These relations are developing," he said at the beginning of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
World
No to Neocolonialism: Russia, Africa Push for Sovereign Cooperation at Valdai Forum
28 July, 13:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала