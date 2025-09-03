https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-meets-with-vietnamese-president-luong-cuong-in-beijing-1122719261.html

Putin Meets With Vietnamese President Luong Cuong in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on the 80th anniversary of the country's independence.

"At the beginning of our conversation, I would like to congratulate you and all the people of Vietnam, who celebrated the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of independence yesterday," Putin said at a meeting with the Vietnamese president.Relations between Russia and Vietnam have been developing more intensively in recent years, the president said, adding that the countries have special relations of alliance and fraternal mutual assistance.Every Vietnamese citizen values ​​the aid that the USSR provided to the country in the past, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong said on Wednesday, adding that brotherly relations have been established between Russia and Vietnam. Brotherly relations that have been tested over the years have been established between Russia and Vietnam, Luong Cuong said. The Vietnamese leader also thanked Putin for sending Russian troops to participate in the parade to mark Vietnam's national holiday.

