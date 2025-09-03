https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-meets-with-vietnamese-president-luong-cuong-in-beijing-1122719261.html
Putin Meets With Vietnamese President Luong Cuong in Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on the 80th anniversary of the country's independence.
"At the beginning of our conversation, I would like to congratulate you and all the people of Vietnam, who celebrated the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of independence yesterday," Putin said at a meeting with the Vietnamese president.Relations between Russia and Vietnam have been developing more intensively in recent years, the president said, adding that the countries have special relations of alliance and fraternal mutual assistance.
"At the beginning of our conversation, I would like to congratulate you and all the people of Vietnam, who celebrated the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of independence yesterday," Putin said at a meeting with the Vietnamese president.
Relations between Russia and Vietnam have been developing more intensively in recent years, the president said, adding that the countries have special relations of alliance and fraternal mutual assistance.
Every Vietnamese citizen values the aid that the USSR provided to the country in the past, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong said on Wednesday, adding that brotherly relations have been established between Russia and Vietnam.
"Every Vietnamese citizen values the great kindhearted assistance that the Soviet Union and Russia provided us before, when we fought for our freedom, and now, when we are building our country," the Vietnamese leader said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Brotherly relations that have been tested over the years have been established between Russia and Vietnam, Luong Cuong said.
"Allow me, on behalf of the party and state of Vietnam, to congratulate you on such great achievements that Russia has achieved over the past period. You have overcome many difficulties. We believe that Russia will become great under your leadership. And Russia will become such a pillar to protect peace, to protect justice and stability. We believe and we wish you success," the president added.
The Vietnamese leader also thanked Putin for sending Russian troops to participate in the parade to mark Vietnam's national holiday.