BRICS+ Expands: Vietnam Becomes a Partner

Vietnam has officially joined BRICS as a partner country, according to a statement from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the BRICS chair for 2025.

Vietnam becomes the 10th BRICS partner, aligning itself with the bloc’s vision of a more inclusive and representative international order. The partner country category was created at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan. Current partners include: The core BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia.

