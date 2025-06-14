https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/brics-expands-vietnam-becomes-a-partner-1122250035.html
BRICS+ Expands: Vietnam Becomes a Partner
Vietnam has officially joined BRICS as a partner country, according to a statement from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the BRICS chair for 2025.
Vietnam becomes the 10th BRICS partner, aligning itself with the bloc's vision of a more inclusive and representative international order. The partner country category was created at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan. Current partners include: The core BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia.
Vietnam becomes the 10th BRICS partner, aligning itself with the bloc’s vision of a more inclusive
and representative international order.
"With a population of nearly 100 million and a dynamic economy deeply integrated into global value chains, Vietnam is an important player in Asia," the ministry’s statement said.
The partner country category was created at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan. Current partners include:
The core BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia.