BRICS+ Expands: Vietnam Becomes a Partner
BRICS+ Expands: Vietnam Becomes a Partner
Sputnik International
Vietnam has officially joined BRICS as a partner country, according to a statement from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the BRICS chair for 2025.
Vietnam becomes the 10th BRICS partner, aligning itself with the bloc's vision of a more inclusive and representative international order. The partner country category was created at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan. Current partners include: The core BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia.
BRICS+ Expands: Vietnam Becomes a Partner

07:54 GMT 14.06.2025
General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin
General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2025
© POOL
Ekaterina Blinova
Vietnam has officially joined BRICS as a partner country, according to a statement from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the BRICS chair for 2025.
Vietnam becomes the 10th BRICS partner, aligning itself with the bloc’s vision of a more inclusive and representative international order.

"With a population of nearly 100 million and a dynamic economy deeply integrated into global value chains, Vietnam is an important player in Asia," the ministry’s statement said.

The partner country category was created at the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan. Current partners include:
Vietnam
Belarus
Bolivia
Kazakhstan
Cuba
Malaysia
Nigeria
Thailand
Uganda
Uzbekistan
The core BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center front, during the opening session of the First Sherpa Meeting in preparation for the July BRICS meeting in Brazil, at Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
Economy
BRICS Bank Expands as De-Dollarization Heats Up
22 May, 08:22 GMT
