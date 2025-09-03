https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-says-if-zelensky-ready-for-meeting-he-should-come-to-moscow-1122720423.html

Putin: If Zelensky Ready For Meeting, He Should Come To Moscow

If Zelensky is interested in meeting, let him come to Moscow, the Russian President said.

If Zelensky is interested in meeting, let him come to Moscow, the Russian President said.Putin added that he never ruled out meeting with Zelensky.

