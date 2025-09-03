Putin: If Zelensky Ready For Meeting, He Should Come To Moscow

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-says-if-zelensky-ready-for-meeting-he-should-come-to-moscow-1122720423.html
If Zelensky is interested in meeting, let him come to Moscow, the Russian President said.
If Zelensky is interested in meeting, let him come to Moscow, the Russian President said.Putin added that he never ruled out meeting with Zelensky.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ending his four-day visit to China with a press conference. During the visit, the president took part in the SCO summit and held a number of bilateral meetings in Beijing.
