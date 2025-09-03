https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/russia-us-agreeing-on-date-venue-of-next-round-of-negotiations---foreign-ministry-1122714649.html
Russia, US Agreeing on Date, Venue of Next Round of Negotiations - Foreign Ministry
Russia and the United States are agreeing on the date and place of the next round of negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"The date and place of the next round of negotiations are currently being agreed upon," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.On August 15, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
"The date and place of the next round of negotiations are currently being agreed upon," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
On August 15, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.