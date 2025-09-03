https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/russia-us-agreeing-on-date-venue-of-next-round-of-negotiations---foreign-ministry-1122714649.html

Russia, US Agreeing on Date, Venue of Next Round of Negotiations - Foreign Ministry

Russia, US Agreeing on Date, Venue of Next Round of Negotiations - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States are agreeing on the date and place of the next round of negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2025-09-03T03:50+0000

2025-09-03T03:50+0000

2025-09-03T04:10+0000

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

maria zakharova

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

vladivostok

anchorage

russian foreign ministry

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122627793_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e94e42157cbbc88929b13d7a43018f4.jpg

"The date and place of the next round of negotiations are currently being agreed upon," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.On August 15, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/us-russia-achieve-epic-success-at-alaska-summit---witkoff-1122638466.html

russia

vladivostok

anchorage

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us summit, us-russia talks, trump-putin meeting, us-russia relations, russia-us talks