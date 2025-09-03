https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/russias-sberbank-is-at-forefront-of-strengthening-economic-cooperation-with-india-1122717324.html

Russia's Sberbank at Forefront of Strengthening Economic Cooperation With India

A business lunch between Russian and Indian entrepreneurs took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September, 3.

The participants discussed new opportunities for cooperation, as well as development plans.The moderator of the discussion, Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of Sberbank, noted that nowadays, out of nearly one and a half million Indian exporters, only about 10,000 are working with Russia. The participants discussed specific steps to improve trade conditions and increase mutual investments.Sber also announced a convenient service for tourists: cashless payments in India. It is expected to be launched in October, just in time for the new tourist season, making travel to India even more comfortable for Russians.Sberbank is doing extensive work to make transfers between Russia and India fast, convenient, and secure. The bank is also developing cashless payment systems for tourists from both countries, Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Management Board, told Sputnik ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

