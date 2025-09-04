https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/idf-announces-control-of-40-of-gaza-city-plans-to-intensify-offensive-1122728082.html
IDF Announces Control of 40% of Gaza City, Plans to Intensify Offensive
IDF Announces Control of 40% of Gaza City, Plans to Intensify Offensive
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) controls 40% of Gaza City and will expand the military operation in the coming days, IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said on Thursday.
2025-09-04T18:19+0000
2025-09-04T18:19+0000
2025-09-04T18:19+0000
world
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_09af1d727fa8b95d5a5cb58de2df24f4.jpg
"We control 40% of the city of Gaza. The operation will expand and intensify in the coming days," Defrin said at a briefing.At the end of August, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began preparations for an offensive in Gaza City.The IDF declared Gaza City a zone of combat and canceled the daily tactical pauses in the area. The military emphasized that this decision was made "based on an assessment of the situation on the ground and political leadership directives" of the Jewish state.On August 8, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take full control of Gaza City, with the operation named "Gideon's Chariots - 2." On August 20, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan to capture the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave, and on August 21, the proposed strategy was also approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/more-than-660000-children-in-gaza-deprived-of-schooling---unrwa-1122707495.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecf8bc47d177851b3c15885e7830f026.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces, idf, gaza city, military operation, gaza conflict, idf control, effie defrin, israel military operations, israel-palestine conflict, gaza offensive, israeli military, gaza control, military escalation, gaza city expansion, middle east conflict, idf briefing, military strategy, israel news
israel defense forces, idf, gaza city, military operation, gaza conflict, idf control, effie defrin, israel military operations, israel-palestine conflict, gaza offensive, israeli military, gaza control, military escalation, gaza city expansion, middle east conflict, idf briefing, military strategy, israel news
IDF Announces Control of 40% of Gaza City, Plans to Intensify Offensive
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) controls 40% of Gaza City and will expand the military operation in the coming days, IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said on Thursday.
"We control 40% of the city of Gaza. The operation will expand and intensify in the coming days," Defrin said at a briefing.
At the end of August, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began preparations for an offensive in Gaza City.
The IDF declared Gaza City a zone of combat and canceled the daily tactical pauses in the area. The military emphasized that this decision was made "based on an assessment of the situation on the ground and political leadership directives" of the Jewish state.
On August 8, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take full control of Gaza City, with the operation named "Gideon's Chariots - 2." On August 20, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan to capture the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave, and on August 21, the proposed strategy was also approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.