Laos Exploring Accession to BRICS - Prime Minister
Laos Exploring Accession to BRICS - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Laos is interested in joining BRICS and is currently looking into the matter, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone said on Thursday.
"We are interested in becoming a BRICS member. And we are currently in the process of studying this issue," the prime minister said at the Russia-Laos Business Dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). BRICS countries are showing significant results in economic growth and influence on global economic development, the prime minister added. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia, along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries since January 1, 2025.The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3-6.
10:29 GMT 04.09.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankXVII Summit BRICS
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Laos is interested in joining BRICS and is currently looking into the matter, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone said on Thursday.
"We are interested in becoming a BRICS member. And we are currently in the process of studying this issue," the prime minister said at the Russia-Laos Business Dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
BRICS countries are showing significant results in economic growth and influence on global economic development, the prime minister added.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia, along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are BRICS partner countries since January 1, 2025.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
