Power of Siberia 2 Agreement signed in China Defines Its Parameters - Russian Energy Head

The memorandum on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline signed in China earlier this week determines parameters, namely the route through Mongolia, as well as the supply of 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said on Thursday.

"The construction of the Power of Siberia 2 was discussed for quite a long time, about 10 years. And right now, in Beijing, in the presence of heads of state, a memorandum on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 was signed, where the main parameters were defined, that it will pass through Mongolia and the volume of deliveries is 50 billion cubic meters per year," Tsivilev told reporters on the sidelines of the the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The financing scheme for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline will be determined in 2026, the minister said. Additionally, the energy head said that the work to increase the capacity of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from 38 billion cubic meters to 44 billion cubic meters has already begun. The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

