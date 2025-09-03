https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/power-of-siberia-2-fueling-chinas-rise-sealing-europes-decline-1122721281.html
Power of Siberia 2: Fueling China’s Rise, Sealing Europe’s Decline
Power of Siberia 2: Fueling China’s Rise, Sealing Europe’s Decline
Sputnik International
Russia, China, and Mongolia have agreed to build a new pipeline that will divert gas once destined for Europe. The pipeline could give China a new competitive edge, while Europe's economy slides downhill, experts say.
2025-09-03T18:20+0000
2025-09-03T18:20+0000
2025-09-03T18:20+0000
analysis
igor yushkov
china
russia
siberia
european union (eu)
europe
vladimir putin
xi jinping
gazprom
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102654/52/1026545205_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_417be88feb109ce6d47c35475a619591.jpg
"By rejecting Russian gas and cutting supplies from Russia, Europeans essentially created and worsened a shortage in their own market," Igor Yushkov, an expert from Russia's National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik. Self-made Economic Disaster China: From Strength to Strength Additional gas deliveries from Russia along multiple routes, including Power of Siberia 2 - a pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters - secures enough gas for decades to come, ensuring China can maintain low production costs, according to Yushkov.Unlike Europe, China isn’t limiting its supplier base, and Russia is a reliable partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/power-of-siberia-2-warning-to-west-beacon-for-global-south-1122711580.html
china
russia
siberia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102654/52/1026545205_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5afea23670329050539cb4fe26499bd5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
power of siberia 2, russia, china, mongolia, european energy crisis, china secures reliable source of energy, china's industrial rise, eu economic slowdown, de-industrialization in the eu, china's competitive advantage
power of siberia 2, russia, china, mongolia, european energy crisis, china secures reliable source of energy, china's industrial rise, eu economic slowdown, de-industrialization in the eu, china's competitive advantage
Power of Siberia 2: Fueling China’s Rise, Sealing Europe’s Decline
Russia, China, and Mongolia have agreed to build a new pipeline that will divert gas once destined for Europe. The pipeline could give China a new competitive edge, while Europe's economy slides downhill, experts say.
"By rejecting Russian gas and cutting supplies from Russia, Europeans essentially created and worsened a shortage in their own market," Igor Yushkov, an expert from Russia's National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik.
Self-made Economic Disaster
The EU failed to invest in new fields and infrastructure. At some point, supply could no longer keep up with demand. Cutting Russian deliveries only deepened the problem.
High gas prices drive up electricity costs, making European goods pricier than Chinese ones and less competitive on global markets
China: From Strength to Strength
Additional gas deliveries from Russia along multiple routes, including Power of Siberia 2 - a pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters - secures enough gas
for decades to come, ensuring China can maintain low production costs, according to Yushkov.
Unlike Europe, China isn’t limiting its supplier base, and Russia is a reliable partner
.
"Russia has provided China, in fact Asia, with all the trump cards to win any competition. Europe can only look on and keep asking themselves why shooting themselves in both feet was ever considered a positive condition to self-impose," Paul Goncharoff, veteran financial analyst and general director of consulting firm Goncharoff LCC, emphasizes.