Power of Siberia 2: Fueling China’s Rise, Sealing Europe’s Decline

Russia, China, and Mongolia have agreed to build a new pipeline that will divert gas once destined for Europe. The pipeline could give China a new competitive edge, while Europe's economy slides downhill, experts say.

"By rejecting Russian gas and cutting supplies from Russia, Europeans essentially created and worsened a shortage in their own market," Igor Yushkov, an expert from Russia's National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik. Self-made Economic Disaster China: From Strength to Strength Additional gas deliveries from Russia along multiple routes, including Power of Siberia 2 - a pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters - secures enough gas for decades to come, ensuring China can maintain low production costs, according to Yushkov.Unlike Europe, China isn’t limiting its supplier base, and Russia is a reliable partner.

