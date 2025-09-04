International
"We simply had a lot of issues with the President [of China Xi Jinping] and we somehow did not get to this topic. I would very much ask you to convey to him my best wishes and words of gratitude for this decision, because it is of an extraordinary nature, it concerns, without any exaggeration, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of our citizens," Putin said at a meeting with the member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Li Hongzhong, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The decision on the visa-free regime for Russians will promote business development, the Russian president added. The Russian leader also called the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in China brilliant, noting Xi's large-scale initiatives. Earlier, Li Hongzhong, a member of China's Politburo, stated that the visa-free regime for Russian citizens is a key diplomatic policy, reflecting the strong ties between China and Russia."You mentioned that China is introducing a visa-free regime for Russian citizens. This is an important policy of Chinese diplomacy, it reflects the high level and large-scale cooperation between our countries," Li said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum 2025.The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
Putin Pledges Reciprocity Following China’s Visa-Free Regime for Russians

15:48 GMT 04.09.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov Russian and Chinese flags.File photo
 Russian and Chinese flags.File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2025
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked on Thursday the Chinese leadership for the decision to introduce a visa-free regime for Russians.
"We simply had a lot of issues with the President [of China Xi Jinping] and we somehow did not get to this topic. I would very much ask you to convey to him my best wishes and words of gratitude for this decision, because it is of an extraordinary nature, it concerns, without any exaggeration, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of our citizens," Putin said at a meeting with the member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Li Hongzhong, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The decision on the visa-free regime for Russians will promote business development, the Russian president added.
"I would like to ask you to convey to the leadership of the People's Republic of China and our friend, President Xi Jinping, that, of course, Russia will respond in kind to this friendly act, and we will do the same," Putin said.
The Russian leader also called the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in China brilliant, noting Xi's large-scale initiatives.
SCO Summit -2025. Day two - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
Analysis
SCO Summit: Fusing Eurasian Economic Strength Into Global Governance
2 September, 15:54 GMT
Earlier, Li Hongzhong, a member of China’s Politburo, stated that the visa-free regime for Russian citizens is a key diplomatic policy, reflecting the strong ties between China and Russia.
"You mentioned that China is introducing a visa-free regime for Russian citizens. This is an important policy of Chinese diplomacy, it reflects the high level and large-scale cooperation between our countries," Li said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum 2025.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
