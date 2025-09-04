https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/putin-says-eef-provides-opportunity-to-meet-with-leaders-from-entire-pacific-region-1122727961.html

Putin Highlights EEF as Key Platform for Pacific Region Collaboration

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is a great opportunity to meet with colleagues and partners from almost the entire Pacific region, Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I am sure that this will be a very useful and informative trip. The Eastern Economic Forum provides an opportunity not only to work in a bilateral mode, but communicate with colleagues as well. We have a lot of our partners here from almost the entire Pacific region," Putin said while meeting with Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the sidelines of the EEF. The Russian leader praised Siphandone's extensive knowledge of Russia despite this being his first trip to the country as Laotian prime minister. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

