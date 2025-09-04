International
Rosatom Plans to Create Large Nuclear Cluster in Russia's Far East - CEO Likhachev
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to create a large cluster of nuclear power industry facilities in the Far East, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
2025-09-04T03:59+0000
2025-09-04T04:04+0000
russia
alexei likhachev
far east
russia
vladivostok
rosatom
eef
He also stated that the share of low-carbon generation in the Far East will reach 25% as new nuclear power facilities come online.The EEF will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.
far east
russia
vladivostok
rosatom, russian nuclear stations, russia's far east, eef russia, rosatom nuclear stations
rosatom, russian nuclear stations, russia's far east, eef russia, rosatom nuclear stations

Rosatom Plans to Create Large Nuclear Cluster in Russia's Far East - CEO Likhachev

03:59 GMT 04.09.2025 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 04.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova / Go to the mediabankAtomexpo International Forum in Sochi
He also stated that the share of low-carbon generation in the Far East will reach 25% as new nuclear power facilities come online.

"We will not just come here, to the Far East. We will actually create a large nuclear cluster here," Likhachev said at the EEF.

The EEF will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.
