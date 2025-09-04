https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/rosatom-plans-to-create-large-nuclear-cluster-in-russias-far-east---ceo-likhachev-1122723086.html

Rosatom Plans to Create Large Nuclear Cluster in Russia's Far East - CEO Likhachev

Rosatom Plans to Create Large Nuclear Cluster in Russia's Far East - CEO Likhachev

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to create a large cluster of nuclear power industry facilities in the Far East, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He also stated that the share of low-carbon generation in the Far East will reach 25% as new nuclear power facilities come online.The EEF will run from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.Representatives from over 70 countries and regions have confirmed their participation, with notable delegations from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2024, 7,100 people from 75 countries attended, including business leaders and diplomats from 16 countries considered unfriendly to Russia, such as Australia, the UK, Germany, the US, France, Switzerland, and Japan.

