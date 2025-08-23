https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russia-us-discuss-cooperation-opportunities-in-arctic-alaska---putin-1122662939.html

Russia, US Discuss Cooperation Opportunities in Arctic, Alaska - Putin

Russia and the United States are in talks about potential cooperation in the Arctic and Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. 23.08.2025, Sputnik International

"We are discussing, by the way, with our American partners the potential for collaboration in this area, not just within our Arctic zone, but also in Alaska," Putin said during a meeting with Russian nuclear industry workers. Separately, Putin noted that no other country in the world possesses the technology that Russia has for operating in the Arctic region, which has attracted interest from various partners, including the United States. Putin further stated that Rosatom's efforts in the Arctic have promising prospects and are advancing steadily. "The Arctic zone, the Northern Sea Route, and your [Rosatom] efforts in that region hold significant potential and are progressing at an impressive pace," Putin said.Russian President added he expects the first steps taken by Russia and the United States to be the beginning of a full-scale restoration of relations between the countries."I very much hope that the first steps that have been taken [by Russia and the US] are only the beginning of a full-scale restoration of our relations," Putin said during a meeting with employees of Russian nuclear industry enterprises.The full restoration of relations between Russia and the US depends primarily on Western partners, Putin added.Putin added that he expects that the pace of work between Moscow and Washington in restoring relations will continue.

