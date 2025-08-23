https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russia-us-discuss-cooperation-opportunities-in-arctic-alaska---putin-1122662939.html
Russia, US Discuss Cooperation Opportunities in Arctic, Alaska - Putin
Russia, US Discuss Cooperation Opportunities in Arctic, Alaska - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and the United States are in talks about potential cooperation in the Arctic and Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. 23.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-23T00:10+0000
2025-08-23T00:10+0000
2025-08-23T02:10+0000
world
russia
arctic
vladimir putin
alaska
northern sea route
rosatom
us-russia relations
us-russia dialogue
us-russia summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/17/1122662779_0:0:2897:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_62dc60335734148193e29d233e510f9c.jpg
"We are discussing, by the way, with our American partners the potential for collaboration in this area, not just within our Arctic zone, but also in Alaska," Putin said during a meeting with Russian nuclear industry workers. Separately, Putin noted that no other country in the world possesses the technology that Russia has for operating in the Arctic region, which has attracted interest from various partners, including the United States. Putin further stated that Rosatom's efforts in the Arctic have promising prospects and are advancing steadily. "The Arctic zone, the Northern Sea Route, and your [Rosatom] efforts in that region hold significant potential and are progressing at an impressive pace," Putin said.Russian President added he expects the first steps taken by Russia and the United States to be the beginning of a full-scale restoration of relations between the countries."I very much hope that the first steps that have been taken [by Russia and the US] are only the beginning of a full-scale restoration of our relations," Putin said during a meeting with employees of Russian nuclear industry enterprises.The full restoration of relations between Russia and the US depends primarily on Western partners, Putin added.Putin added that he expects that the pace of work between Moscow and Washington in restoring relations will continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russia-us-can-successfully-cooperate-in-arctic-putins-envoy-believes-1122554844.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/visit-to-alaska-was-timely-and-very-useful---putin-1122631682.html
russia
arctic
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/17/1122662779_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9042f2603d61eb0816c67470c4dd34ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, arctic, vladimir putin, alaska, northern sea route, rosatom, us-russia relations, us-russia dialogue, us-russia summit
russia, arctic, vladimir putin, alaska, northern sea route, rosatom, us-russia relations, us-russia dialogue, us-russia summit
Russia, US Discuss Cooperation Opportunities in Arctic, Alaska - Putin
00:10 GMT 23.08.2025 (Updated: 02:10 GMT 23.08.2025)
Russia and the United States are in talks about potential cooperation in the Arctic and Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We are discussing, by the way, with our American partners the potential for collaboration in this area, not just within our Arctic zone, but also in Alaska," Putin said during a meeting with Russian nuclear industry workers.
Separately, Putin noted that no other country in the world possesses the technology that Russia has for operating in the Arctic region, which has attracted interest from various partners, including the United States.
Putin further stated that Rosatom's efforts in the Arctic have promising prospects and are advancing steadily.
"The Arctic zone, the Northern Sea Route, and your [Rosatom] efforts in that region hold significant potential and are progressing at an impressive pace," Putin said.
Russian President added he expects the first steps taken by Russia and the United States to be the beginning of a full-scale restoration of relations between the countries.
"I very much hope that the first steps that have been taken [by Russia and the US] are only the beginning of a full-scale restoration of our relations," Putin said during a meeting with employees of Russian nuclear industry enterprises.
The full restoration of relations between Russia and the US depends primarily on Western partners, Putin added.
"It does not depend on us, it depends primarily on our Western partners in the broad sense again, because the United States is also bound by certain obligations within various alliances, including the North Atlantic bloc," Putin said.
Putin added that he expects that the pace of work between Moscow and Washington in restoring relations will continue.