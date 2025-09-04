https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russia-sees-aseans-crucial-role-in-regional-architecture---myanmar-finance-minister-1122726892.html
Russia Sees ASEAN's 'Crucial Role' in Regional Architecture - Myanmar Finance Minister
Russia Sees ASEAN's 'Crucial Role' in Regional Architecture - Myanmar Finance Minister
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appreciates Russia's acknowledging its crucial role in shaping the regional architecture, Myanmar Minister for Finance and Revenue Kan Zaw said on Thursday.
"Our ASEAN colleagues recognize and appreciate Russia's consistent acknowledgment of ASEAN's crucial role in shaping the regional architecture," Kan Zaw said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok. Myanmar is an active member of the association and intends to further develop its partnership with Russia, the minister added. "I believe that a stronger Russia-ASEAN economic relationship will not only benefit our respective regions, but also contribute to global economic stability and prosperity," Kan Zaw said. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appreciates Russia's acknowledging its crucial role in shaping the regional architecture, Myanmar Minister for Finance and Revenue Kan Zaw said on Thursday.
"Our ASEAN colleagues recognize and appreciate Russia's consistent acknowledgment of ASEAN's crucial role in shaping the regional architecture," Kan Zaw said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok.
Myanmar is an active member of the association and intends to further develop its partnership with Russia, the minister added.
"I believe that a stronger Russia-ASEAN economic relationship will not only benefit our respective regions, but also contribute to global economic stability and prosperity," Kan Zaw said.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.