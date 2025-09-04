https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russia-takes-control-of-novoselovka-settlement-complete-liberation-of-donetsk-region-1122724208.html

Russia Takes Control of Novoselovka Settlement, Complete Liberation of Donetsk Region

Russia's Vostok Battlegroup of forces took control of the Novoselovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The units of the Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and established control over the settlement of Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk region. In addition, the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic in the area of operations of the Vostok group of forces has been fully completed," the statement said. Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, 13 vehicles and a counter-battery radar station, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At the same time, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.

