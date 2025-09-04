International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Takes Control of Novoselovka Settlement, Complete Liberation of Donetsk Region
Russia Takes Control of Novoselovka Settlement, Complete Liberation of Donetsk Region
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup of forces took control of the Novoselovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The units of the Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and established control over the settlement of Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk region. In addition, the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic in the area of operations of the Vostok group of forces has been fully completed," the statement said. Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, 13 vehicles and a counter-battery radar station, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At the same time, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
2025
Russia Takes Control of Novoselovka Settlement, Complete Liberation of Donetsk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok Battlegroup liberated the Novoselovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The units of the Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and established control over the settlement of Novoselovka, Dnepropetrovsk region. In addition, the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic in the area of operations of the Vostok group of forces has been fully completed," the statement said.
Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian soldiers in the past day, 13 vehicles and a counter-battery radar station, the ministry added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Filiya Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 440 servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and four field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
