Russian Forces Liberate Filiya Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have taken control of the village of Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of offensive actions, Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the village of Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops lost up to 420 servicepeople, one armored combat vehicle and two artillery guns in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Ukraine lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 solders in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Yug and over 170 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.Apart from that, Russian air defense systems shot down 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and three HIMARS rockets over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

