Russian Forces Liberate Filiya Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have taken control of the village of Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of offensive actions, Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the village of Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops lost up to 420 servicepeople, one armored combat vehicle and two artillery guns in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Ukraine lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 solders in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Yug and over 170 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.Apart from that, Russian air defense systems shot down 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and three HIMARS rockets over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of offensive actions, Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the village of Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian troops lost up to 420 servicepeople, one armored combat vehicle and two artillery guns in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 420 soldiers, one armored combat vehicle, two artillery guns, 13 motor vehicles and one counter-battery radar station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the defense ministry said in a daily bulletin.
Ukraine lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 solders in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, over 175 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Yug and over 170 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.
Apart from that, Russian air defense systems shot down 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and three HIMARS rockets
over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.