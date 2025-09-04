https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/thailand-has-good-chance-of-becoming-hub-for-russian-firms-in-southeast-asia---cci-chief-1122727799.html

Thailand Has Good Chance of Becoming Hub for Russian Firms in Southeast Asia - CCI Chief

Sputnik International

Thailand has a good chance of becoming one of the main hubs for Russian business in Southeast Asia, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Thailand remains one of the most promising trade and economic partners for Russia in Southeast Asia. The interest of Russian businesses in this country is constantly growing. It is no exaggeration to say that the country has a good chance of becoming one of the main support points for Russian business in the region. A number of factors contribute to this," Katyrin said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok. Thailand is the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia and one of the four most important export bases in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the official said. Furthermore, the country has a favorable geographical position - located in the core of the Southeast Asian region, at the crossroads of trade routes, it has historically developed as a link between Asia and other parts of the world, Katyrin added. "With its developed infrastructure, such as major airports and ports, and a good manufacturing base, Thailand plays the role of a major economic and tourist hub in the region. In this context, we consider it as a kind of 'gate' for our business to the entire Southeast Asian region," Katyrin said. In addition, the Thai market has a number of advantages, including high rates of digital transition, stable and active money turnover, multiple infrastructure projects and relatively low interest rates on loans, the official added. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

