VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Americans are close to accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to change the paradigm by first improving... 04.09.2025
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Americans are close to accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to change the paradigm by first improving relations with Russia, Russian presidential aide Anton Kobyakov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"It seems to me that Americans are close to accepting our president's proposal to change the paradigm -— first improve relations with Russia, and then talk about all the pressing issues, and [US President Donald] Trump has started moving down this path," Kobyakov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Putin and Trump have agreed to bring their positions closer, effectively improving relations between Russia and the United States, he added.
Countries of the global majority have risen to the challenge posed by some Western nations claiming global governance Kobyakov said.
Earlier this week, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit was held in the Chinese city of Tianjin.
"In Beijing and Tianjin, the countries of the global majority virtually have accepted the challenge of a part of the Western countries that claim global governance of the world," Kobyakov said on the sidelines of the EEF.
The leaders of the Global South decided at the SCO summit in China that the world should not be ruled only by the US and its satellites, Kobyakov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced the thesis of the inevitable transition to multipolarity at the Munich Conference, and now it is being implemented.
"The thesis about the inevitable transition to a multipolar world order, which the Russian president first voiced at the Munich Conference and which came as a shock to Western leaders, is now being implemented before our eyes," Kobyakov said on the sidelines of the EEF.
Expecting Putin's Speech at EEF
Kobyakov said he expects to hear in Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the forum his understanding of the events happening in the world.
"Now a new stage has begun, a stage of pragmatic cooperation. We are expecting Vladimir Vladimirovich's speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum. We hope to hear his impressions of how he understands the events taking place," Kobyakov said on the sidelines of the EEF.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.