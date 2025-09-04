https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/us-close-to-accepting-putins-proposal-to-change-paradigm---russian-presidential-aide-1122726374.html

US Close to Accepting Putin's Proposal to Change Paradigm - Russian Presidential Aide

"It seems to me that Americans are close to accepting our president's proposal to change the paradigm -— first improve relations with Russia, and then talk about all the pressing issues, and [US President Donald] Trump has started moving down this path," Kobyakov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Putin and Trump have agreed to bring their positions closer, effectively improving relations between Russia and the United States, he added.On MultipolarityCountries of the global majority have risen to the challenge posed by some Western nations claiming global governance Kobyakov said.Earlier this week, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit was held in the Chinese city of Tianjin.The leaders of the Global South decided at the SCO summit in China that the world should not be ruled only by the US and its satellites, Kobyakov added.Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced the thesis of the inevitable transition to multipolarity at the Munich Conference, and now it is being implemented.Expecting Putin's Speech at EEFKobyakov said he expects to hear in Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the forum his understanding of the events happening in the world."Now a new stage has begun, a stage of pragmatic cooperation. We are expecting Vladimir Vladimirovich's speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum. We hope to hear his impressions of how he understands the events taking place," Kobyakov said on the sidelines of the EEF.The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

