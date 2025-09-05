https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/canadian-soldier-goes-missing-during-nato-mission-in-latvia-defense-ministry-1122736472.html

Canadian Soldier Goes Missing During NATO Mission in Latvia - Defense Ministry

Canadian Soldier Goes Missing During NATO Mission in Latvia - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

A Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance in the country has gone missing, the Canadian Defense Ministry said.

2025-09-05T16:19+0000

2025-09-05T16:19+0000

2025-09-05T16:19+0000

world

canada

latvia

nato

missing

soldier

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118191303_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_019bb513730a7ab424dc6e2066a9ad39.jpg

"A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed on Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia has been reported missing since September 2, 2025, with investigation and search efforts ongoing," the statement read. Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician from the 408th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, was deployed in Latvia as part of the NATO Multinational Brigade mission, the defense ministry said. The search for the man is being conducted by Latvian police, Canadian military police and NATO multinational brigade forces, the ministry added. He was last seen in the Latvian town of Adazi, according to the statement. In March, the US Army Europe and Africa command said that four soldiers who went missing in Lithuania during training exercises in a marshy area were found dead after their tracked Hercules vehicle was pulled from a peatbog near the Lithuanian city of Pabrade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/latvia-delivers-patria-apcs-to-ukrainian-nazi-regiment-1122458841.html

canada

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

latvia nato mission, canadian soldier missing