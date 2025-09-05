International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/canadian-soldier-goes-missing-during-nato-mission-in-latvia-defense-ministry-1122736472.html
Canadian Soldier Goes Missing During NATO Mission in Latvia - Defense Ministry
Canadian Soldier Goes Missing During NATO Mission in Latvia - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
A Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance in the country has gone missing, the Canadian Defense Ministry said.
2025-09-05T16:19+0000
2025-09-05T16:19+0000
world
canada
latvia
nato
missing
soldier
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118191303_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_019bb513730a7ab424dc6e2066a9ad39.jpg
"A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed on Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia has been reported missing since September 2, 2025, with investigation and search efforts ongoing," the statement read. Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician from the 408th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, was deployed in Latvia as part of the NATO Multinational Brigade mission, the defense ministry said. The search for the man is being conducted by Latvian police, Canadian military police and NATO multinational brigade forces, the ministry added. He was last seen in the Latvian town of Adazi, according to the statement. In March, the US Army Europe and Africa command said that four soldiers who went missing in Lithuania during training exercises in a marshy area were found dead after their tracked Hercules vehicle was pulled from a peatbog near the Lithuanian city of Pabrade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/latvia-delivers-patria-apcs-to-ukrainian-nazi-regiment-1122458841.html
canada
latvia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118191303_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_523651fe2c49576564793e2842a0e37b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
latvia nato mission, canadian soldier missing
latvia nato mission, canadian soldier missing

Canadian Soldier Goes Missing During NATO Mission in Latvia - Defense Ministry

16:19 GMT 05.09.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankCanadian military personnel at the international military exercise "Summer Shield XIV" in Latvia.
Canadian military personnel at the international military exercise Summer Shield XIV in Latvia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance in the country has gone missing, the Canadian Defense Ministry said.
"A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed on Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia has been reported missing since September 2, 2025, with investigation and search efforts ongoing," the statement read.
Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician from the 408th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, was deployed in Latvia as part of the NATO Multinational Brigade mission, the defense ministry said.
The search for the man is being conducted by Latvian police, Canadian military police and NATO multinational brigade forces, the ministry added. He was last seen in the Latvian town of Adazi, according to the statement.
A Patria Pasi XA-180 armoured personnel carrier (APC), AMX-10 RC armoured fighting vehicle and a Mastiff protected patrol vehicle are pictured before an opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2025
World
Latvia Delivers Patria APCs to Ukrainian Nazi Regiment
19 July, 09:42 GMT
In March, the US Army Europe and Africa command said that four soldiers who went missing in Lithuania during training exercises in a marshy area were found dead after their tracked Hercules vehicle was pulled from a peatbog near the Lithuanian city of Pabrade.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала