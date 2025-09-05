https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/canadian-soldier-goes-missing-during-nato-mission-in-latvia-defense-ministry-1122736472.html
A Canadian soldier deployed to Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance in the country has gone missing, the Canadian Defense Ministry said.
"A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed on Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia has been reported missing since September 2, 2025, with investigation and search efforts ongoing," the statement read. Warrant Officer George Hohl, a vehicle technician from the 408th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, was deployed in Latvia as part of the NATO Multinational Brigade mission, the defense ministry said. The search for the man is being conducted by Latvian police, Canadian military police and NATO multinational brigade forces, the ministry added. He was last seen in the Latvian town of Adazi, according to the statement. In March, the US Army Europe and Africa command said that four soldiers who went missing in Lithuania during training exercises in a marshy area were found dead after their tracked Hercules vehicle was pulled from a peatbog near the Lithuanian city of Pabrade.
