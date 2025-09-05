https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/eef-demonstrates-russias-leading-role-in-international-formats---laotian-prime-minister-1122736794.html
EEF Demonstrates Russia's Leading Role in International Formats - Laotian Prime Minister
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) demonstrates Russia's leading role within international and bilateral formats, Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said on Friday.
"Our today's meeting clearly demonstrates Russia's leading role in its desire to advance international cooperation within bilateral and multilateral formats. This concerns interaction in the political aspect, as well as in the promotion of new technologies and developments," Siphandone said at the plenary session of the EEF. Russia is a key driving force in the Far Eastern region, the prime minister added. The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) demonstrates Russia's leading role within international and bilateral formats, Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said on Friday.
"Our today's meeting clearly demonstrates Russia's leading role in its desire to advance international cooperation within bilateral and multilateral formats. This concerns interaction in the political aspect, as well as in the promotion of new technologies and developments," Siphandone said at the plenary session of the EEF.
Russia is a key driving force in the Far Eastern region, the prime minister added.
"The Far Eastern region unites a number of countries that have great potential. And we see that the Russian Federation acts as a key driving force in promoting cooperation in this region. This applies to both bilateral and multilateral formats. Primarily, these are associations such as BRICS, SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and many others," Siphandone said.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.