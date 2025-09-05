https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/eef-demonstrates-russias-leading-role-in-international-formats---laotian-prime-minister-1122736794.html

EEF Demonstrates Russia's Leading Role in International Formats - Laotian Prime Minister

EEF Demonstrates Russia's Leading Role in International Formats - Laotian Prime Minister

Sputnik International

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) demonstrates Russia's leading role within international and bilateral formats, Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said on Friday.

2025-09-05T18:30+0000

2025-09-05T18:30+0000

2025-09-05T18:30+0000

world

russia

eef

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122736633_0:282:3140:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f84153b691c9eb172dc6ecbf8a1daaf.jpg

"Our today's meeting clearly demonstrates Russia's leading role in its desire to advance international cooperation within bilateral and multilateral formats. This concerns interaction in the political aspect, as well as in the promotion of new technologies and developments," Siphandone said at the plenary session of the EEF. Russia is a key driving force in the Far Eastern region, the prime minister added. The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/laos-seeks-cooperation-in-brics-pm-at-eastern-economic-forum-1122730851.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eastern economic forum, russia, international cooperation, bilateral formats, multilateral formats, laotian prime minister sonexay siphandone, political interaction, new technologies, far eastern region, brics, sco, shanghai cooperation organization, vladivostok, 10th edition, sputnik, media partner