German Foreign Minister Calls Nord Stream Bombings Act of Terror

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has described the 2022 bombings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines as an act of terrorism.

"Of course, this was an act of, I would say, terror. We now have investigations," he told the India Today weekly in an interview published on Thursday. Wadephul said he had full confidence in the German justice system to establish who is responsible and to bring the perpetrators to account. The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing. A court in Bologna set the extradition hearing for September 9. In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.

