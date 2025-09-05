https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/india-eaeu-free-trade-talks-to-generate-productive-results-in-under-2-years-1122732327.html
India-EAEU Free Trade Talks to Generate Productive Results in Under 2 Years
India-EAEU Free Trade Talks to Generate Productive Results in Under 2 Years
Negotiations for a free trade deal between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are projected to reach completion within 18 months, said Nikhilesh Giri, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, during a business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
“With the Terms of Reference signed last month, both sides begin serious discussions of a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union in order to finish the talks within 18 months,” Giri stated.Trade turnover between EAEU member countries and India in 2024 reached $69 billion, amounting to a 7% increase compared to 2023, according to the International Trade Center’s estimates.
